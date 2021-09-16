The Phuket News
PPAO moves to set up cheap ATK test centre

PHUKET: The Phuket Provincial Administrative Organisation (PPAO, or OrBorJor) has approved setting up a centre to provide COVID tests by antigen test kits (ATKs) at cheap prices near the Phuket Check Point in Tha Chatchai to help alleviate the financial burden on those who need to cross the bridge to the mainland regularly.

Thursday 16 September 2021, 01:34PM

PPAO President Rewat Areerob proposed the cheap ATK test centre yesterday (Sept 15). Photo: PPAO

The motion was approved. Photo: PPAO

PPAO President Rewat Areerob proposed the move at a meeting of the PPAO Council yesterday (Sept 15), where it was approved.

Mr Rewat said that the repeated cost of people having to take ATK tests in order to be able to leave or enter the island was prohibitive for many people needing to travel off-island.

The proposed centre would be set up at the Phuket Gateway, near the Phuket Check Point in Tha Chatchai, Mr Rewat explained.

An area covering 40 square metres at the Phuket Gateway had already been chosen as the location to provide the services, he said.

Thanyapura

The PPAO had already received bids from three operators wanting to provide ATK test services at the site, Mr Rewat noted.

Initial concessions to provide ATK test services at the Phuket Gateway would be for an initial six months, he added.

The price of the tests to be provided had yet to be confirmed, but a price of about B200 per test had been set as the target, Mr Rewat noted.

