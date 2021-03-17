BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

PPAO campaign to help Phuket people unemployed by COVID gets underway

PPAO campaign to help Phuket people unemployed by COVID gets underway

PHUKET: The campaign by the Phuket Provincial Administrative Organisation (PPAO, or OrBorJor) to provide assistance to Phuket residents left jobless by the COVID economic crisis is underway, with registration centres to be set up across the island tomorrow and Friday (Mar 18-19) for the unemployed to register for help.

COVID-19Coronaviruseconomicscharity
By The Phuket News

Wednesday 17 March 2021, 12:58PM

A resident explains to PPAO President Rewat Areerob (in blue shirt) the difficulties he is experiencing in making ends meet at a neighbourhood outreach event in Rassada last Friday (Mar 12). Photo: PPAO

A resident explains to PPAO President Rewat Areerob (in blue shirt) the difficulties he is experiencing in making ends meet at a neighbourhood outreach event in Rassada last Friday (Mar 12). Photo: PPAO

Having local residents register as unemployed will allow the PPAO to create a database and start developing action programmes from the information provided, PPAO President Rewat Areerob explained in an announcement yesterday (Mar 16).

In order to register, people must be officially registered as a resident of Phuket as of Dec 31, he added.

Registrants must present their government ID card and a copy of the house registration where they are registered as living.

The registration centres will be open from 8:30am to 4:30pm tomorrow and Friday at the following locations:

Muang District: Phuket Provincial Hall; Phuket Rajabhat University; Baan Sapam Mongkol Wittaya School; Sri Puwanart Park residential housing estate; Baan Chalong School; PPAO Muang Phuket School just south of Chalong Circle; and at Wat Kitti Sangkharam in Kata.

Thalang District: Baan Bang Rong Mosque in Pa Khlok; Wat Srisoonthorn School, Wat Cherng Talay and Mukarom Mosque, both in Cherng Talay; Wat Thepkrasattri School; Wat Phra Nang Sang; Muang Thalang School; Baan Sakhu School; and Hongyok Bumrung School.

Kathu District: Kathu Wittaya School; Banzaan Market in Patong; and Baan Naka Mosque in Kamala.

Dive Supply Co., Ltd.

The launch of the registration centres comes as PPAO President continues his outreach campaign, visiting local neighbourhoods to hear first hand from local residents the grave problems they are suffering during the current economic crisis.

Before his election to office on Dec 20, Mr Rewat announced that helping people subsisting on incomes heavily affected by the COVID-19 outbreak among his top priorities.

Mr Rewat estimated that 40,000 to 50,000 people on the island were greatly affected by the current economic situation.

Centres will be set up in each district in order to find ways to help people who are suffering deep financial distress, he added.

“We will set up a project to source supplies of daily necessities and distribute it to people in Phuket at cheap prices,” Mr Rewat assured.






Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Another low-key Songkran! || March 17
Phuket moves to help vulnerable families, children
PEC reminds people to return home to vote in municipal elections
Pla Wan out of coma, reveals Vachira Phuket hospital chief
Phuket officials ordered to stop using government vehicles for private use
Government, China envoy discuss arms maintenance depot
Songkran hit with water splashing ban
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Protest leader goes on hunger strike! Sea urchins return to Patong Beach! || March 16
Electricity outage to affect Wichit
China to issue visas to foreigners who have taken Chinese jab
Chinese faker ran illegal businesses worth billions
PM, ministers get COVID-19 shots
Jungceylon remains partially open, management confirm
Police assure Pla Wan tested for alcohol
Red sea urchins return to Patong

 

Phuket community
Phuket officials ordered to stop using government vehicles for private use

How about fitting Gov’s vehicles with GPS? Then department head to clarify monthly what usage its ...(Read More)

Pla Wan out of coma, reveals Vachira Phuket hospital chief

4 stories on this guy now! When Khun Sombat has a bike accident there next week will we get the same...(Read More)

Red sea urchins return to Patong

better get them tested for covid and do the 14 day quarantine somewhere in patong. maybe were being...(Read More)

Jungceylon remains partially open, management confirm

Sitting & waiting for foreign tourist flow that not will start this year. No entrepreneurship, n...(Read More)

Pla Wan out of coma, reveals Vachira Phuket hospital chief

Government Vachira Hospital seems to be very happy to have a 'famous' inpatient, going so mu...(Read More)

Phuket officials ordered to stop using government vehicles for private use

Wow, another box of Pandora opens. All the way from Prime Minister's Office. That is saying some...(Read More)

Phuket officials ordered to stop using government vehicles for private use

does this include the BiB? The ones in Kamala seem to use their trucks for anything BUT policing!...(Read More)

Police assure Pla Wan tested for alcohol

I agree with Fascinated, another example of how police have NO CONTROL over crime/accident scenes. I...(Read More)

Chinese faker ran illegal businesses worth billions

I continue to not understand why PN (or others) blocks the faces of criminals, yet shows the faces o...(Read More)

Jungceylon remains partially open, management confirm

Instead saying: 'remains partially open', better say: 'remains mainly closed'. The s...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
HeadStart International School Phuket
Lean On Me Live Fest
UWC Thailand
Art-Tec Design
Property in Phuket
Thai Residential
Smarter Energy Solution Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Dan About Thailand
Brightview Center
Thanyapura
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
https://sgssecurity.com/
Phuket Property

 