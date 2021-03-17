PPAO campaign to help Phuket people unemployed by COVID gets underway

PHUKET: The campaign by the Phuket Provincial Administrative Organisation (PPAO, or OrBorJor) to provide assistance to Phuket residents left jobless by the COVID economic crisis is underway, with registration centres to be set up across the island tomorrow and Friday (Mar 18-19) for the unemployed to register for help.

By The Phuket News

Wednesday 17 March 2021, 12:58PM

A resident explains to PPAO President Rewat Areerob (in blue shirt) the difficulties he is experiencing in making ends meet at a neighbourhood outreach event in Rassada last Friday (Mar 12). Photo: PPAO

Having local residents register as unemployed will allow the PPAO to create a database and start developing action programmes from the information provided, PPAO President Rewat Areerob explained in an announcement yesterday (Mar 16).

In order to register, people must be officially registered as a resident of Phuket as of Dec 31, he added.

Registrants must present their government ID card and a copy of the house registration where they are registered as living.

The registration centres will be open from 8:30am to 4:30pm tomorrow and Friday at the following locations:

Muang District: Phuket Provincial Hall; Phuket Rajabhat University; Baan Sapam Mongkol Wittaya School; Sri Puwanart Park residential housing estate; Baan Chalong School; PPAO Muang Phuket School just south of Chalong Circle; and at Wat Kitti Sangkharam in Kata.

Thalang District: Baan Bang Rong Mosque in Pa Khlok; Wat Srisoonthorn School, Wat Cherng Talay and Mukarom Mosque, both in Cherng Talay; Wat Thepkrasattri School; Wat Phra Nang Sang; Muang Thalang School; Baan Sakhu School; and Hongyok Bumrung School.

Kathu District: Kathu Wittaya School; Banzaan Market in Patong; and Baan Naka Mosque in Kamala.

The launch of the registration centres comes as PPAO President continues his outreach campaign, visiting local neighbourhoods to hear first hand from local residents the grave problems they are suffering during the current economic crisis.

Before his election to office on Dec 20, Mr Rewat announced that helping people subsisting on incomes heavily affected by the COVID-19 outbreak among his top priorities.

Mr Rewat estimated that 40,000 to 50,000 people on the island were greatly affected by the current economic situation.

Centres will be set up in each district in order to find ways to help people who are suffering deep financial distress, he added.

"We will set up a project to source supplies of daily necessities and distribute it to people in Phuket at cheap prices," Mr Rewat assured.












