BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Powerful tornadoes kill more than 80 in six US states

Powerful tornadoes kill more than 80 in six US states

USA: Dozens of devastating tornadoes roared through six US states overnight, leaving more than 80 people dead and dozens missing in what President Joe Biden said was likely to be “one of the largest” storm outbreaks in American history.

deathdisastersenvironmentweather
By AFP

Sunday 12 December 2021, 11:20AM

Emergency workers search through what is left of the Mayfield Consumer Products Candle Factory after it was destroyed by a tornado in Mayfield, Kentucky. Photo: AFP

Emergency workers search through what is left of the Mayfield Consumer Products Candle Factory after it was destroyed by a tornado in Mayfield, Kentucky. Photo: AFP

“It’s a tragedy,” a shaken Biden said in televised comments. “And we still don’t know how many lives are lost and the full extent of the damage.”

As the cold night fell yesterday (Dec 11), scores of search and rescue officials were helping stunned citizens across the US heartland sift through the rubble of their homes and businesses, desperately searching for any more survivors.

More than 70 people are believed to have been killed in Kentucky alone, many of them workers at a candle factory, while at least six died in an Amazon warehouse in Illinois where they were on the night shift processing orders ahead of Christmas.

“This event is the worst, most devastating, most deadly tornado event in Kentucky’s history,” said state governor Andy Beshear, adding he fears “we will have lost more than 100 people.”

“The devastation is unlike anything I have seen in my life, and I have trouble putting it into words,” he told reporters.

Beshear has declared a state of emergency in the state.

The western Kentucky town of Mayfield was reduced to “matchsticks,” its mayor Kathy O’Nan told CNN.

The small town of 10,000 people was described as “ground zero” by officials, and appeared post-apocalyptic: city blocks leveled; historic homes and buildings beaten down to their slabs; tree trunks stripped of their branches; cars overturned in fields.

Some Christmas decorations could still be seen by the side of the road.

Beshear said there were some 110 people working at the candle factory when the storm hit, causing the roof to collapse.

Forty people have been rescued, but it would be “a miracle if anybody else is found alive,” he said.

CNN played a heart-rending plea posted on Facebook by a factory employee.

“We are trapped, please, y’all, get us some help,” a woman says, her voice quavering as a co-worker can be heard moaning in the background.

“We are at the candle factory in Mayfield... Please, y’all. Pray for us.”

The woman, Kyanna Parsons-Perez, was rescued after being pinned under a water fountain.

Like a bomb’

“It looks like a bomb has exploded,” 31-year-old Mayfield resident Alex Goodman told AFP.

David Norseworthy, a 69-year-old builder in Mayfield, said the storm blew off his roof and front porch while the family hid in a shelter.

“We never had anything like that here,” he said.

CBRE Phuket

In a parking lot in downtown Mayfield, volunteers were collecting warm clothes, diapers and water for residents.

The tornado that smashed through Mayfield had rumbled along the ground for over 200 miles (320 kilometers) in Kentucky and for 227 miles overall, Beshear said.

Previously, the longest a US tornado has ever tracked along the ground was a 219-mile storm in Missouri in 1925. It claimed 695 lives.

In one demonstration of the storms’ power yesterday, when winds derailed a 27-car train near Earlington, Kentucky, one car was blown 75 yards up a hill and another landed on a house. No one was hurt.

Pretty much destroyed’

Reports put the total number of tornadoes across the region at around 30.

At least 13 people were killed in other storm-hit states, including at an Amazon warehouse in Illinois, bringing the total toll to 83.

In Arkansas, at least one person died when a tornado “pretty much destroyed” a nursing home in Monette, a county official said.

Another person died elsewhere in the state.

Four people died in Tennessee, while one died in Missouri. Tornadoes also touched down in Mississippi.

Biden promised the full assistance of the federal government and said he planned to travel to the affected areas.

He said that while the impact of climate change on these particular storms was not yet clear, “we all know everything is more intense when the climate is warming, everything.”

More than half a million homes in several states were left without power, according to PowerOutage.com.

Amazon workers trapped

One of the tornadoes hit the Amazon warehouse in the southern Illinois city of Edwardsville, with around 100 workers are believed to have been trapped inside.

“We identified 45 personnel who made it out of the building safely, one who had to be airlifted to a regional hospital for treatment, and six fatalities,” Edwardsville fire chief James Whiteford told reporters.

But he said the operation had turned from rescue to focus “only on recovery,” fuelling fears the toll could yet rise.

Amazon chief Jeff Bezos said he was “heartbroken” at the deaths tweeting: “our thoughts and prayers are with their families and loved ones.”

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

One person missing as fishing ship sinks off Phuket coast
Family of slain motorbike taxi driver still ‘clueless’ as to reason for murder
More easing of COVID-19 curbs likely
Thailand fully recognises mixed vaccination
Phuket pioneer Alan Cooke passes away
New road to connect Pa Khlok and Srisoonthorn
Phuket Opinion: A sporting chance
New stimulus measures to be New Year’s gifts
Phuket marks 56 new COVID cases, one new death
Food festival offensive launched to boost Phuket economy
New driver slams car into shop
Xmas, lies and videotape: is it curtains for Boris?
Vachira Phuket Hospital ramps up Pfizer rollout for kids, and as booster jab
Cannabis clinics set to mushroom
Thai COVID response top in SE Asia

 

Phuket community
Phuket named least corrupt province in the country

Which Cheangwat came last? [Only top 15 were named. Singburi ranked 15th -- Ed]...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: A sporting chance

The Phuket News could do their bit by promoting events such as the Toyota car racing at Saphan Hin a...(Read More)

Phuket named least corrupt province in the country

There's noting wrong with being a sex worker which is actually sensibly legal in Thailand. It...(Read More)

Thailand Pass support hotlines expanded

Contact embassies/consulates? That was possible during the CoE period. Now they tell you to contact ...(Read More)

Phuket named least corrupt province in the country

@reality check, Excuse the farangs who comment on something Thai Officialdom draw attention for the...(Read More)

New road to connect Pa Khlok and Srisoonthorn

Maybe a map would be nice....(Read More)

Phuket named least corrupt province in the country

@Christy - foreign men are certainly the primary target audience for prostitution (Thai men equally ...(Read More)

Thailand Pass support hotlines expanded

Normally when I call Hotline numbers, pressing 9 for English it gets answered in Thai, then there...(Read More)

Cannabis clinics set to mushroom

@fascinated. That's because Kanucks were already pizza munching zombies so legalising it made no...(Read More)

Food festival offensive launched to boost Phuket economy

"Food Festival Offensive". Very accurate heading. It is offensive that the TAT think that ...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
PKF Thailand
Thanyapura
Brightview Center
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Art-Tec Design
QSI International School Phuket
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Thai Residential
Phuket Property
Exotic Fishing Thailand
HeadStart International School Phuket
PaintFX
UWC Thailand
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
EPL predictions

 