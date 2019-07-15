Powerful motorcycles to face tougher regulations

THAILAND: Big bikes will be redefined in the law and riders of the vehicles subject to stricter licensing procedures to increase road safety, according to highway police.

Safetytransportpolice

By Bangkok Post

Monday 15 July 2019, 09:56AM

Bangkok Post file photo.

Highway Police Division (HPD) deputy chief Santikorn Vorawan admitted, however, that the Department of Land Transport (DLT) is the authority in charge of vehicle classification and issuing driver's licences.

Pol Col ML Santikorn said catching big bike riders is easier said than done. The bikes are often driven at high speed although they are legally classified in the same group as ordinary motorcycles.

The speed and lack of special driving skills to handle vehicles capable of travelling at such high speeds leave their riders especially prone to road accidents. When crashes involving big bikes occur, the extent of the damage is usually far greater than those involving ordinary motorcycles, the deputy commander said.

The bikes have bigger bodies and more powerful engines than ordinary motorcycles, he added.

Pol Col ML Santikorn said the HPD has brought up the issue of making big-bike riding safer for discussion with the DLT. It is agreed a legal announcement will be issued by the DLT to set big bikes apart from ordinary motorcycles.

In terms of size, the department will specify that motorcycles with an engine of 400cc or bigger which produce at least 47 horsepower are treated by law as big bikes.

Also, a person must be 18 years old or older to hold a big-bike driver's licence. Currently, a motorcycle licence requires has a minimum age of 15 years old.

