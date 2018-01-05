PHUKET: Leopard is leading the powercat revolution. Powered by reliable Yanmar engines, Leopard Catamarans produces superior powercats which are modern and economical. These yachts push the boundaries of catamaran design. When it comes to elegance, performance and ease, these powercats match up well to that of a traditional motor yacht. But what sets these yachts apart from the rest is the added stability of twin hulls – they are superior in every way.

There were no details left unattended in the creation of the Leopard 43 PC, which will be featured at the Phuket RendezVous, on January 4-7, 2018.

This yacht amplifies speed and agility. From the expansive flybridge with a grill and wet bar option, manoeuvring this yacht is simple and enjoyable. She is spacious, with a stepped hull design which provides more interior volume, yet does not sacrifice the performance of this yacht.

The saloon’s forward facing L-shaped galley is accompanied by an L-shaped dinette, situated aft. Sliding glass doors between the settee and aft cockpit seating area, plus a large window forward and access door to the bow create a feeling of continuous indoor-outdoor living space.

She can be purchased in an owner’s version with three cabins and two heads with the entire starboard hull as a dedicated suite, or in a four-cabin, two-head version.

For those looking for more length, look no further than the flagship of the Leopard Powercat fleet, the Leopard 51 PC. She possesses a multitude of exciting and innovative features. She boasts a sleek design, a large forward cockpit, ample areas to lounge, a spacious flybridge with a well-appointed helm station, a sunbathing platform and upgraded interiors with modern appliances.

The open-concept main saloon provides 360-degree views of your surroundings and plenty of space for entertaining. You can own her in a three-cabin, three-head version with the starboard hull as a dedicated owner’s suite, or with four cabins and four heads.

In addition to a fleet of exceptional powercats, Leopard Catamarans boasts an award-winning fleet of sailing catamarans ranging from 40 feet to 58 feet in size. This includes the all-new Leopard 50, the next generation of sailing catamarans. The exterior styling on the Leopard 50 gives the hull a sleek and sophisticated look. She comes with a multitude of options, including a flybridge lounge option, known as Leopard 50L.

Sailors looking for the familiar, continuous hardtop can opt for the Leopard 50P. This version delivers increased performance particularly when fitted with the offered squaretop mainsail and other available performance-orientated rigging and sail options. She will be making her world debut at the Miami International Boat Show in February 2018. She is available in a three-cabin plus utility room, four-cabin or five-cabin version.

Leopard Catamarans is now on show at The Phuket RendezVous. To learn more, please visit: www.leopardcatamarans.com

The Phuket News and Khao Phuket are proud media partners of The Phuket RendezVous.