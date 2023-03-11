Power supply works to affect traffic on Patong Hill

PHUKET: Traffic on Patong Hill may be heavy today as Phuket Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA) is conducting works on power lines on the eastern side of the hill.

patongtransport

By The Phuket News

Saturday 11 March 2023, 09:49AM

PEA is conducting power supply works on Patong Hill. Photo, image: Kathu Police

The power supply works are scheduled to continue from 9am till finished today (Mar 11), Kathu Police said in a Facebook announcement

“Report with recommendation to avoid using the traffic route along Phrabaramee Rd up Patong Hill on Mar 11 from 9am due to electricity maintenance,” Kathu Police warned yesterday afternoon (Mar 10).

Just before the beginning of the works, at 7.01am today, the Phuket Info Center posted its own announcement, specifying that the works are expected to finish by 4pm.

According to the Phuket Info Center, one lane on the Kathu side of the hill has been fenced of for PEA vehicles and personnel to conduct the maintenance. The area lasts from the curve in front of the shooting range in Kathu and up to Patong City sign.

Motorists are advised to use alternative routes, which now include the gravel and dirt unnamed road from Chalong reservoir to Patong and the concrete Pracharuamjai Rd, formely known as “Prab’s road’ from Kathu to Tiger Temple on top of Patong Hill.

There have been no warnings by neither the central office of the PEA in Phuket, nor the Patong branch.