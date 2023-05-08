Power outages to hit Srisoonthorn, Yacht Haven

PHUKET: The Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA) has announced that the electricity supply will be temporarily shut off in parts of Srisoonthorn and Mai Khao on Thursday (May 11) as work is carried out on developing the high-voltage distribution system.



By The Phuket News

Tuesday 9 May 2023, 10:00AM

Two areas to be affected by the power outages on May 11 as specified by the PEA. Image: Thalang PEA

The first area to be affected by the power outage on Thursday is Baan Ko En in Mai Khao, which is home to Phuket Yacht Haven Marina. The section of the seaside road from WoodFired Grill Bar to the Yacht Haven Marina parking lot will have no power supply from from 9am to 4:30pm. The second area to be affected from 9am to 5pm is the section of Thepkrasattri Rd from Thalang Hospital road to Wall’s Ice Cream Distribution Center in Srisoonthorn. Only the southbound side of the highway will be affected, according to the Thalang office of the PEA. In its announcement, the Thalang branch of the PEA apologised for any inconvenience caused while the work is carried out. For more information, people are advised to call the Thalang PEA office at 076-386882 or the PEA call centre 1129.