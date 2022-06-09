Power outages to hit Srisoonthorn

PHUKET: The Thalang branch of the Phuket Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA) has announced that the electricity supply will be temporarily shut off in two areas of Srisoonthorn tomorrow (June 10) as work is carried out on high-voltage cables.

construction

By The Phuket News

Thursday 9 June 2022, 04:14PM

The area to be impacted at Neramit Village 3 and 5. Image: PEA Thalang

The area to be impacted at Thung Na Khian Village. Image: PEA Thalang

The electricity supply will be temporarily cut off between 9am-12 noon tomorrow at both Village 5 at Thung Na Khian Village and Neramit Village 3 and 5 as upgrades on the distribution transformer system and improvements to the high-voltage distribution system line are carried out.

In its announcement, the PEA apologised for any inconvenience caused while the work is carried out.



For more information about the power outage people are advised to call the Thalang PEA at 063-010487.