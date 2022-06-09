The electricity supply will be temporarily cut off between 9am-12 noon tomorrow at both Village 5 at Thung Na Khian Village and Neramit Village 3 and 5 as upgrades on the distribution transformer system and improvements to the high-voltage distribution system line are carried out.
In its announcement, the PEA apologised for any inconvenience caused while the work is carried out.
For more information about the power outage people are advised to call the Thalang PEA at 063-010487.
