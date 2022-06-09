Tengoku
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Power outages to hit Srisoonthorn

Power outages to hit Srisoonthorn

PHUKET: The Thalang branch of the Phuket Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA) has announced that the electricity supply will be temporarily shut off in two areas of Srisoonthorn tomorrow (June 10) as work is carried out on high-voltage cables.

construction
By The Phuket News

Thursday 9 June 2022, 04:14PM

The area to be impacted at Thung Na Khian Village. Image: PEA Thalang

The area to be impacted at Thung Na Khian Village. Image: PEA Thalang

The area to be impacted at Neramit Village 3 and 5. Image: PEA Thalang

The area to be impacted at Neramit Village 3 and 5. Image: PEA Thalang

« »

The electricity supply will be temporarily cut off between 9am-12 noon tomorrow at both Village 5 at Thung Na Khian Village and Neramit Village 3 and 5 as upgrades on the distribution transformer system and improvements to the high-voltage distribution system line are carried out.

In its announcement, the PEA apologised for any inconvenience caused while the work is carried out.


For more information about the power outage people are advised to call the Thalang PEA at 063-010487.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Cannabis law goes into effect, B300 tourism fee delayed || June 9
Police urge Phuket tourists to ‘play safe’ while on holiday
Thousands of cannabis offenders being released
1,000 vacancies at Phuket job fair
TTM+ 2022 in Phuket forecast to bring B1.29bn tourism boost
Phuket marks World Oceans Day
B300 tourism fee postponed
Foreigners charged with fatal recklessness in Russian’s death
Phuket marks 15 new COVID cases, no deaths
UN chief warns impact of Ukraine war on world is worsening
Anutin: Time to ‘move on’, declare COVID-19 endemic
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Life in prison for Joe Ferrari and 5 other cops, Same sex partnership bill approved || June 8
Chalong couple charged for beating 3-year-old to death
Vachira chief apologises for baby’s broken arm
Cambodia, China revamp naval base near Thailand

 

Phuket community
Foreigners charged with fatal recklessness in Russian’s death

@CaptainJack69 The architect hasn't broken the law. What should he be charged with? ...(Read More)

Thousands of cannabis offenders being released

@Fascinated Learn Thai then? ...(Read More)

Foreigners charged with fatal recklessness in Russian’s death

Now that it is legal to possess cannabis (or is that just Thais?) will the charge over the scurrilou...(Read More)

Thousands of cannabis offenders being released

So these inmates were, what... selling rope ? If recreational use is still banned, then the retroac...(Read More)

Thousands of cannabis offenders being released

A very handy ambiguity so the BiB can hassle foreigners for possession but not Thais. The position o...(Read More)

National Park entry fees still charging foreigners five times more

Well they are missing out on much needed revenue because me and my expat friends will never visit th...(Read More)

National Park entry fees still charging foreigners five times more

I don't know what country these guys are talking about but I've been to dozens of national p...(Read More)

Foreigners charged with fatal recklessness in Russian’s death

If your charging people with recklessness how about the architect who decided to put narrow unguarde...(Read More)

National Park entry fees still charging foreigners five times more

Tourists will continue to pay and enjoy their holidays, the parks can probably manage without the cu...(Read More)

Phuket marks 15 new COVID cases, no deaths

Well last day was 7 farang whit Covid-19 in Hilton Karon. This pet are on a big group whit 500 peopl...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Phuket Property
Devas Lounge
Lean On Me Live Fest
QSI International School Phuket
Lambert Brothers Insurance Broker
HeadStart International School Phuket
Sinea Phuket
Subscribe to The Phuket News
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Brightview Center
Thai Residential
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET

 