The power outage in Chalong, from 9am to 4:30pm, will affect areas immediately north of Sunrise Rd and around Chalong Pier to Soi Ruamjai 2 in Rawai, leading to the Chalong Beach Hotel. (See notice here.)
The electricity supply will be shut off while work is carried out on installing new high-voltage cables, the PEA noted in its announcement.
Meanwhile, a separate scheduled power outage also from 9:30am to 4:30pm will affect Baan Pa Khlok, Baan Bang Rong and Baan Ao Por in Thalang, as well as Naka Island, and the Koh Yao Yai and Koh Yao Noi islands, off Phuket’s east coast, the PEA announced in a separate notice.
Power supply to the areas will be shut off while work is carried out on installing new high-voltage cables, the PEA explained in both announcements.
The PEA apologised for any inconvenience caused while the work is carried out.
For more information call the PEA on 076-354379, or call center 1129.
