PHUKET: A scheduled power outage will affect Sunrise Rd, from the Chalong Circle to Chalong Pier, tomorrow (June 19), while a separate scheduled blackout will affect islands off Phuket’s east coast, the Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA) has announced.

By The Phuket News

Tuesday 18 June 2019, 05:30PM

The area in Pa Khlok to be affected by a separate sheculed blackout tomorrow (June 19). Image: PEA / Google Maps

The blackout in Pa Khlok will also affect Naka Island and the Koh Yao Yai and Koh Yao Noi islands, off Phuket’s east coast. Image PEA

The area from Chalong Pier south into Rawai to be affected by the scheduled blackout tomorrow (June 19). Image: PEA / Google Maps

The power outage in Chalong, from 9am to 4:30pm, will affect areas immediately north of Sunrise Rd and around Chalong Pier to Soi Ruamjai 2 in Rawai, leading to the Chalong Beach Hotel. (See notice here.)

The electricity supply will be shut off while work is carried out on installing new high-voltage cables, the PEA noted in its announcement.

Meanwhile, a separate scheduled power outage also from 9:30am to 4:30pm will affect Baan Pa Khlok, Baan Bang Rong and Baan Ao Por in Thalang, as well as Naka Island, and the Koh Yao Yai and Koh Yao Noi islands, off Phuket’s east coast, the PEA announced in a separate notice.

Power supply to the areas will be shut off while work is carried out on installing new high-voltage cables, the PEA explained in both announcements.

The PEA apologised for any inconvenience caused while the work is carried out.

For more information call the PEA on 076-354379, or call center 1129.