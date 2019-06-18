Kata Rocks
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks


Login | Create Account
Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

Power outages to hit Chalong Pier, east coast islands

PHUKET: A scheduled power outage will affect Sunrise Rd, from the Chalong Circle to Chalong Pier, tomorrow (June 19), while a separate scheduled blackout will affect islands off Phuket’s east coast, the Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA) has announced.

tourismconstruction
By The Phuket News

Tuesday 18 June 2019, 05:30PM

The area from Chalong Pier south into Rawai to be affected by the scheduled blackout tomorrow (June 19). Image: PEA / Google Maps

The area from Chalong Pier south into Rawai to be affected by the scheduled blackout tomorrow (June 19). Image: PEA / Google Maps

The blackout in Pa Khlok will also affect Naka Island and the Koh Yao Yai and Koh Yao Noi islands, off Phuket’s east coast. Image PEA

The blackout in Pa Khlok will also affect Naka Island and the Koh Yao Yai and Koh Yao Noi islands, off Phuket’s east coast. Image PEA

The blackout in Pa Khlok will also affect Naka Island and the Koh Yao Yai and Koh Yao Noi islands, off Phuket’s east coast. Image PEA

The blackout in Pa Khlok will also affect Naka Island and the Koh Yao Yai and Koh Yao Noi islands, off Phuket’s east coast. Image PEA

The area in Pa Khlok to be affected by a separate sheculed blackout tomorrow (June 19). Image: PEA / Google Maps

The area in Pa Khlok to be affected by a separate sheculed blackout tomorrow (June 19). Image: PEA / Google Maps

The power outage in Chalong, from 9am to 4:30pm, will affect areas immediately north of Sunrise Rd and around Chalong Pier to Soi Ruamjai 2 in Rawai, leading to the Chalong Beach Hotel. (See notice here.)

The electricity supply will be shut off while work is carried out on installing new high-voltage cables, the PEA noted in its announcement.

Meanwhile, a separate scheduled power outage also from 9:30am to 4:30pm will affect Baan Pa Khlok, Baan Bang Rong and Baan Ao Por in Thalang, as well as Naka Island, and the Koh Yao Yai and Koh Yao Noi islands, off Phuket’s east coast, the PEA announced in a separate notice.

Laguna Golf Phuket

Power supply to the areas will be shut off while work is carried out on installing new high-voltage cables, the PEA explained in both announcements.

The PEA apologised for any inconvenience caused while the work is carried out.

For more information call the PEA on 076-354379, or call center 1129.

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Phuket’s new condo supply nears seven-year peak
Install solid lane dividers in Chalong Underpass, says Phuket poll
Phuket Property Guide: Driving downward pressures
French Ambassador talks trash, tourist safety in Phuket
Patong Mayor to discuss underground cable plan with businesses, residents
American, Thai partner in hiding, fearful of charges for seastead south of Phuket
Phuket Opinion: Growing pains
Mayor announces plan to prevent water crisis
Island woes hurting investment, Phuket infrastructure needs urgent attention, says new PCC President
Contract signed: Patong beachfront power lines, fibre-optic cable to be installed underground
B5.5bn Beach Plaza multi-hotel project underway
Cherng Talay’s first local wastewater treatment plants come online
Patong mayor reveals major development changes
Black water flows across Kamala Beach
Central takes hold in Patong

 

Phuket community
No animal cruelty at Phuket Zoo, say officials

COME ON. ...(Read More)

No animal cruelty at Phuket Zoo, say officials

Herein lies the problem. The officials that do the inspections are either paid for their favorable r...(Read More)

Fast & Furious 9 to take on Phuket roads

As if there aren't enough fast and furious drivers already on the roads in Phuket, now to glorif...(Read More)

No animal cruelty at Phuket Zoo, say officials

For a country that finds no sign of prostitution in Pattaya, not finding cruelty at the zoo is hardl...(Read More)

No animal cruelty at Phuket Zoo, say officials

“No evidence of animal cruelty has been found.”. Just in the same way than Thai police can make...(Read More)

No animal cruelty at Phuket Zoo, say officials

This is similar to the police walking along Bangla Road recently and reporting that "nope...ain...(Read More)

No animal cruelty at Phuket Zoo, say officials

That concrete cell that the tiger is shown in should be considered as cruelty to animals. What a ho...(Read More)

Fast & Furious 9 to take on Phuket roads

what ever anybody in Thailand is planing or doing - for mister kurt it is negativ!! ...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Bitter pill

We can ask General Pom Prawit to which hospital in Switserland he went for heart surgery and go goes...(Read More)

Two suspects arrested after fatal motorcycle-taxi brawl

In BP I red that the 2 motorcycle groups were illegal! How is that possible without police knowledge...(Read More)

 

Laguna Property
MontAzure
JW Marriott Phuket
La Boucherie
Two-Time World Acrobatic Pizza Champion
Baan and Beyond
Thai Residential
HeadStart International School Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Express Carpet and Decor
Dan About Thailand
China International Boat Show 2019

 