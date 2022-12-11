Power outages to hit areas north, east of Heroines Monument

PHUKET: The Thalang branch of the Provincial Electricity Authority has announced a series of scheduled power outages that will affect a areas in Srisoonthorn and Pa Khlok from Dec 12 through Dec 14 as workers continue to upgrade power lines in central Phuket.

construction

By The Phuket News

Sunday 11 December 2022, 08:12PM

Power outages have been announced for Srisoonthorn and Pa Khlok for Dec 12-14. Photo: PEA Phuket

A power outage on Dec 12, from 9am to noon, will affect a short stretch of Rural Road 3028 east of Thepkrasattri Rd. (and the high-voltage line from the mainland) and the road to Alisha Forest in Srisoonthorn’s Moo 2.

On Dec 13, a major power outage, from 9am to 5pm, will affect the eastern (southbound) side of Thepkrasattri Rd. from PEA Thalang Office to Baan Yi-Teng Mansion, both north and south of the Heroines Monument. Phuket Thani Village will be affected as well as residential areas behind Tha Ruea Shrine.

On Dec 14, a power outage, from 9am to 4.30pm, will affect Soi Thasak leading to Thasak Pier in Moo 4 (Baan Para) of tambon Pa Khlok.

The Thalang PEA apologised for any inconvenience caused by the power outage. People with queries can call the office at 076-386882 or the PEA hotline 1129.