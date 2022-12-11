Pro Property Partners
333 at the beach British International School, Phuket Pro Property Partners
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Power outages to hit areas north, east of Heroines Monument

Power outages to hit areas north, east of Heroines Monument

PHUKET: The Thalang branch of the Provincial Electricity Authority has announced a series of scheduled power outages that will affect a areas in Srisoonthorn and Pa Khlok from Dec 12 through Dec 14 as workers continue to upgrade power lines in central Phuket.

construction
By The Phuket News

Sunday 11 December 2022, 08:12PM

Power outages have been announced for Srisoonthorn and Pa Khlok for Dec 12-14. Photo: PEA Phuket

Power outages have been announced for Srisoonthorn and Pa Khlok for Dec 12-14. Photo: PEA Phuket

Power outage on Dec 12. Photo:PEA Thalang

Power outage on Dec 12. Photo:PEA Thalang

Power outage on Dec 13. Photo:PEA Thalang

Power outage on Dec 13. Photo:PEA Thalang

Power outage on Dec 14. Photo:PEA Thalang

Power outage on Dec 14. Photo:PEA Thalang

« »

A power outage on Dec 12, from 9am to noon, will affect a short stretch of Rural Road 3028 east of Thepkrasattri Rd. (and the high-voltage line from the mainland) and the road to Alisha Forest in Srisoonthorn’s Moo 2.

On Dec 13, a major power outage, from 9am to 5pm, will affect the eastern (southbound) side of Thepkrasattri Rd. from PEA Thalang Office to Baan Yi-Teng Mansion, both north and south of the Heroines Monument. Phuket Thani Village will be affected as well as residential areas behind Tha Ruea Shrine.

On Dec 14, a power outage, from 9am to 4.30pm, will affect Soi Thasak leading to Thasak Pier in Moo 4 (Baan Para) of tambon Pa Khlok.

HeadStart International School Phuket

The Thalang PEA apologised for any inconvenience caused by the power outage. People with queries can call the office at 076-386882 or the PEA hotline 1129.

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

First sea turtle nest found on Phuket beach
Passengers injured as pickup rear-ends local bus in Phuket
Fire guts tour boat in Phuket causing B10mn in damage
Licence plate sold for B45mn at record-breaking auction
Phuket arrivals hit new record high as Thailand celebrates 10mn visits
Phuket drivers invited to repaint faded licence plates for free
Azur Air, Phuket airport silent on plane returned to Phuket after takeoff
Newborn jumbo recovers from ’numerous’ injuries sustained while alone jungle
Amendments to Thailand’s Civil and Commercial Code introduce new schemes for corporate governance
Luxury resort, cars worth B3bn seized from alleged triad boss Tuhao
Phuket officials promise to oppose corruption, reject gifts
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Immigration bribe allegations investigated, Thailand E-Visa, 10 millionth arrival || December 9
Rescue workers put skills, equipment on show in Phuket
Tackling Phuket’s labour shortage: More than 17,000 vacancies available
Chinese woman found hanged

 

Phuket community
42 snakes bagged in 19 days

in reply to the comment below - as far as I know (correction may be needed) - Thalang Hospital (look...(Read More)

More international flights to be sought

Travel agents in Australia are already beginning to report a softening in Bali bookings due to conce...(Read More)

Licence plate sold for B45mn at record-breaking auction

I can't stop laughing. 'Most beautiful licence plate of the century'??? It certainly pro...(Read More)

Newborn jumbo recovers from ’numerous’ injuries sustained while alone jungle

Will she eventually be returned to the wild to find/join her family or like so many other poor eleph...(Read More)

Phuket arrivals hit new record high as Thailand celebrates 10mn visits

I know Thailand depend (far to much) on tourism and they think this is something to celebrate but th...(Read More)

Phuket drivers invited to repaint faded licence plates for free

Good initiative. Why not invite the public to bring in unroadworthy cars to be checked and fixed too...(Read More)

Azur Air, Phuket airport silent on plane returned to Phuket after takeoff

Having experienced flying on Russian managed aircraft I am not surprised if there were technical iss...(Read More)

Phuket drivers invited to repaint faded licence plates for free

Having illegible number plates (intentionally obfuscated or not, wink wink) is a criminal offence. P...(Read More)

Phuket Governor repeats warning to illegal hotels: register, or face legal action

...(Read More)

Azur Air, Phuket airport silent on plane returned to Phuket after takeoff

For PR of Phuket Airport Government should consider a age limit for arriving planes. A 32 yr old one...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Phuket Property
Ixina Thailand
QSI International School Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Blue Tree Phuket
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Brightview Center
Pro Property Partners
Laguna Phuket
Thai Residential
CBRE Phuket

 