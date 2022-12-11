A power outage on Dec 12, from 9am to noon, will affect a short stretch of Rural Road 3028 east of Thepkrasattri Rd. (and the high-voltage line from the mainland) and the road to Alisha Forest in Srisoonthorn’s Moo 2.
On Dec 13, a major power outage, from 9am to 5pm, will affect the eastern (southbound) side of Thepkrasattri Rd. from PEA Thalang Office to Baan Yi-Teng Mansion, both north and south of the Heroines Monument. Phuket Thani Village will be affected as well as residential areas behind Tha Ruea Shrine.
On Dec 14, a power outage, from 9am to 4.30pm, will affect Soi Thasak leading to Thasak Pier in Moo 4 (Baan Para) of tambon Pa Khlok.
The Thalang PEA apologised for any inconvenience caused by the power outage. People with queries can call the office at 076-386882 or the PEA hotline 1129.
