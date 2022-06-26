The power outage in tambon Thepkrasattri, from 9am to 4:30pm, will affect the west side of Thepkrasattri Rd from Makro Thalang to Bang Khanun Forest Park.
The scheduled blackout in Srisoonthorn, also from 9am to 4:30pm, will affect Soi Phutthasatham and Soi Bang Kham in Moo 2 (east of Thepkrasattri Rd).
The Thalang PEA apologised for any inconvenience caused by the power outages.
People with enquiries about the power outages were advised to call the Thalang PEa at 076-386883.
