Power outages to affect Thepkrasattri, Srisoonthorn

PHUKET: The Thalang branch of the Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA) has announced power outages that will affect parts of Thepkrasattri and Srisoonthorn today (June 27) so that workers can carry out repairs and maintenance to high-voltage lines.

By The Phuket News

Monday 27 June 2022, 08:00AM

A map showing the area to be affected in Srisoonthorn. Image: PEA

A map showing the area to be affected in Thepkrasattri. Image: PEA

The power outage in tambon Thepkrasattri, from 9am to 4:30pm, will affect the west side of Thepkrasattri Rd from Makro Thalang to Bang Khanun Forest Park.

The scheduled blackout in Srisoonthorn, also from 9am to 4:30pm, will affect Soi Phutthasatham and Soi Bang Kham in Moo 2 (east of Thepkrasattri Rd).

The Thalang PEA apologised for any inconvenience caused by the power outages.

People with enquiries about the power outages were advised to call the Thalang PEa at 076-386883.