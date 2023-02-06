Pro Property Partners
Power outages to affect Thepkrasattri Rd, Tambon Thepkrasattri

PHUKET: The Thalang branch of the Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA Thalang) has announced power outages that will affect a section of Thepkrasattri Rd in Thalang as well as key residential areas in Tambon Thepkrasattri tomorrow (Feb 7)


By The Phuket News

Monday 6 February 2023, 04:48PM

A northbound section of Thepkrasattri Rd in Thalang will be affected by a power outage tomorrow (Feb 7). Image: PEA Thalang

Residential areas in Tambon Thepkrasattri will be affected by a power outage tomorrow (Feb 7). Image: PEA Thalang

The main power outage, from 9am to 1pm, will affect the northbound side of Thepkrasattri Rd from the PEA Thalang office to the Makro store Thalang Branch.

The outage is necessary so work can be carried out on the high-voltage distribution network, specifically by installing load break switches in front of PTT Baan Lipon petrol station, PEA Thalang said in its announcement.

Businesses and locations specifically mentioned as to be affected by the power outage include: Chao Fa Materials Wood Trading Company, Baan Lipon Huahan, SPA Drinking Water Co Ltd, Somboon Village housing estate, Phuket Medical Science Center, Bang Jo Temporary Prison, Disaster Prevention and Mitigation College, Term Fun Village housing estate, Phuket Land Development Station, Skill Development Institute 21 Phuket, Accommodation for Cherng Talay Police Station, Rim Shop Than, Supalai Palm Spring housing estate, Baan Pon, Khao Lan, Super Cheap Baan Lipon Khao Lan Branch, Phanason Park View housing estate, Quality Home Mart Shop, Tang Nam Glass Shop, Lipon Housing Authority redidential estate, in front of Lipon School, in front of the PTT gas station, Lipon House, Banana House, Ekachai Village housing estate, Thung Suea Khuan housing estate, Phanason Bangjo Project, 7-Eleven Baan Lipon Khao Lan Branch, Chalong Concrete Ltd Part, Charoensap Phuket Ltd, Ninety Nine Bake Co Ltd, Soi Ta Prang, One Mag Phuket Shop, in front of Khanom Jeen Shop 3pm, Thung Thong Ice Plant, Baan Nai Kham, Promphan Baan Nai Kham Village housing estate, The Garden Phuket housing estate, and Baan Suan Lipon and Makro Thalang branch.

In another announcement posted today (Feb 6), PEA Thalang revealed that several areas in Tambon Thepkrasattri alo will be without power from 9am to 1pm.

Fashion TV

The areas to be affected were described as from in front of Wat Thepkrasattri School to Thalang Wittaya Kindergarten and in front of BoPlaHuaChang Restaurant.

In its announcements, PEA Thalang apologised for any inconvenience caused by the power outage.

People with queries about the power outages were advised to call the PEA Thalang office at 076-386882 or the PEA hotline 1129.

