Power outages to affect Surin, Bang Tao, Tha Ruea

PHUKET: The Thalang branch of the Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA) has announced two separate power outage that will affect residents and businesses in Cherng Talay and Srisoonthorn today (Apr 27).

construction
By The Phuket News

Thursday 27 April 2023, 07:30AM

A power outage is to affect Cherng Talay today (Apr 27). Image: PEA Thalang

A power outage is to affect Srisoonthorn today (Apr 27). Image: PEA Thalang

A power outage is to affect Cherng Talay today (Apr 27). Image: PEA Thalang

A power outage is to affect Srisoonthorn today (Apr 27). Image: PEA Thalang

According to the first announcement, the power supply will be temporary suspended to allow maintenance and repairs on the high-voltage distribution system in tambon Cherng Talay.

The areas to be affected, from 9am to 5pm, include Soi Surin 8 from Surin Beach sign all the way through Carpe Diem Beach Club, as well as Soi Surin 6, Soi Hua Tiew, Revolution Muay Thai, Sutai Muay Thai, The Sixth Avenue Surin Condominium, Surin Beach Residence, Surin Sands Condominium, The Aristo, The Park Surin, Baan Puri, Bang Tao Beach Gardens, Benny’s Cocktail Bar, Hugo Hub Phuket, Beachfront Phuket,

Is a separate notice the Thalang branch of the PWA warned of another power outage in Srisoonthorn on Apr 27. The area to be affected, from 9am to 4.30pm, is the rural road running from Tha Ruea Shrine to Boat Lagoon Phuket. The road will be affected on the stretch from the aforementioned Chinese shrine to Casa Lagoon.

The PEA Thalang branch apologised for any inconvenience caused by the power outage. People with queries about the power outage were advised to call the PEA Thalang office at 076-386882 or the PEA hotline 1129.

