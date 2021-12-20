Power outages to affect Srisoonthorn, Cherng Talay, Koh Yao Yai

PHUKET: The Thalang branch of the Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA) has announced three scheduled power outages this week that will affect residents in Srisoonthorn, Cherng Talay and on Koh Yao Yai, east of Phuket.



By The Phuket News

Monday 20 December 2021, 10:58AM

A map showing the area in Cherng Talay to be affected by the power outage. Image: PEA

The notice announcing the power outage in Cherng Talay on Thursday (Dec 23). Image: PEA

A map showing the area on Koh Yao Yai to be affected by the power outage. Image: PEA

The notice announcing the power outage on Koh Yao Yai on Wednesday (Dec 22). Image: PEA

A map showing the area in Srisoonthorn to be affected by the power outage. Image: PEA

Three power outages are to affect local residents this week. Photo: PEA

A power outage tomorrow (Dec 21) will affect residents in Baan Term-fun, Moo 4, Srosoonthorn from 9am to 4:30pm while work is carried out on low-voltage power lines.

Residents living in the lower half of Koh Yao Yai Island will be without mains power supply from 9am to 5pm on Wednesday (Dec 23) while work is carried out on the high-voltage power supply to the island.

Residents in the Soi Haa Surin 2 (Kuan Klang) area in Cherng talay will be without power from 9am to 4:30pm on Thursday (Dec 23) while work is carried out on high-voltage power lines there.

In its announcements, the Thalang PEA apologised for any inconvenience caused by the power outages.

Enquiries about any of the three scheduled power outages can be made by calling the Thalang PEA office at 076-386882 or 066-0729803, or by calling the PEA hotline 1129.