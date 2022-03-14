Power outages to affect Srisoonthorn, Cherng Talay areas

PHUKET: The Thalang branch of the Phuket Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA) has announced that the electricity supply will be temporarily shut off tomorrow (Mar 15) in parts of Srisoonthorn and Cherng Talay as work is carried out on upgrading high-voltage cables.



By The Phuket News

Monday 14 March 2022, 01:55PM

A map showing the area in Cherng Talay to be affected by the power outage tomorrow (Mar 15). Image: PEA

A map showing the area in Srisoonthorn to be affected by the power outage tomorrow (Mar 15). Image: PEA

In Srisoonthorn, the power outage, from 9am to 4:30pm, will be along the north side of Srisoonthorn Rd, from in front of the Leng Krua Sanae Partnership outlet to opposite the entrance to Soi Wat Manik.

In Cherng Talay, the power outage, from 9am to 5pm will affect homes and businesses from the Soi Layan 9 area to the Trisara resort.

In its announcements, Thalang PEA apologised for any inconvenience caused while the work is carried out.

“If a person needs to use electricity for medical equipment in the power outage areas, notify the electricity authority. The PEA will speed up the work and supply electricity immediately,” Thalang PEA added.

For more information about the power outages, people were asked to call the Thalang PEA at 066-0729803 or 076-386882, or the Phuket PEA office at 076-354379.