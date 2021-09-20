Power outages to affect Sakdidet Rd, Cherng Talay

PHUKET: The Provincial Electricity Authority has announced a scheduled power outage along Sakdidet Rd, Wichit, tomorrow (Sept 21) so that workers can upgrade power cables along the route.

Monday 20 September 2021, 09:28AM

The area to be affected by the power outage in Cherng Talay tomorrow (Sept 21). Image: PEA

The area along Sakdidet Rd to be affected by the power outage tomorrow (Sept 21). Image: PEA

The power outage, from 9am to 4:30pm, will affect the east side of Sakdidet Rd, from the Sakdidet-Thepsrisin intersection to the ​​Muang Thong Intersection, including Soi Sakdidet 9, Soi Arjo, Soi Thanit, Soi Ruamsin, Soi Thawilap, Nethip Village and Soi Pae Hok Seng.

Meanwhile, the Thalang branch of the PEA has announced a scheduled power outage in the Soi Bangtao 2 and Soi Baan Khee Sai (behind the Lotus’s Cherng Talay branch) in Moo 5 Cherng Talay tomorrow, also from 9am to 4:30pm.

The locations listed as to be affected by the power outage include : Soi Bangtao 2, CP All Co., Ltd. (Lotus Branch), Bangtao Landmark Co Ltd, Kawthamphat Co Ltd, APP Bangtao 2017 Co Ltd, Vacation Homes The Residence, Residence Villas and the Pumeria Resort.

The PEA in its announcements apologised for any inconvenience caused by the power outages.

People with enquiries about the Sakdidet Rd power outage were asked to call Phuket PEA office at 076-354379, while people with enquiries about the Cherng Talay power outage were asked to call the Thalang branch of the PEA at 066-0729803.