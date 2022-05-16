Power outages to affect Rawai, Srisoonthorn

PHUKET: The Chalong branch of the Phuket Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA) has announced that the electricity supply will be temporarily shut off at the southern end of Wiset Rd, Rawai, tomorrow (May 17) as work is carried out on upgrading high-voltage cables.



By The Phuket News

Monday 16 May 2022, 04:54PM

The ’rolling strike’ outages will affect Srisoonthorn through to Wednesday (May 18). Image: Thalang PEA

A map showing the area along Wiset Rd, Rawai, to be affected by the power outage tomorrow (May 17). Image: Chalong PEA

The areas to be affected by the power outage, from 9am to 4:30pm, will be along both sides of Wiest Rd from Soi Aree 1 to Soi Laem Ka Noi.

In its announcement, PEA Chalong apologised for any inconvenience caused while the work is carried out.

“If anyone needs to use electricity for medical equipment or an emergency in the power outage areas, notify the electricity authority. The PEA will try to expedite the work and restore electricity supply as soon as possible,” the PEA office added.

For more information about the power outage, people were asked to call the PEA Chalong office at 076-521099 (24 hrs) or the PEA hotline 1129.

SRISOONTHORN

Meanwhile, residents in Srisoonthorn today began suffering the first of three days of “rolling strike” outages as workers upgrade transformers throughout the area.

The Thalang branch of the PEA announced yesterday that the outages will take approximately 40 minutes to 1 hour, depending on the transformer.

However, while some of the outages will be only 30 minutes long, the outages will affect many areas throughout Srisoonthorn through to end of day Wednesday (May 18). (see notices posted above in image gallery.)

In its announcement Thalang PEA apologised for any inconvenience caused.

People who need power supply to ensure medical equipment continued to operate were urged to inform the PEA Thalang office at 076-386882.

The notice also urged people to not perform any work on any electrical supply system while power supply had been temporarily shut off in their area as it was uncertain exactly when power supply would be restored.