Power outages to affect Rawai, Sakhu

PHUKET: The Chalong branch of the Phuket Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA) has announced that the electricity supply will be temporarily shut off along the southern end of Wiset Rd in Rawai tomorrow (Apr 27) as work is carried out on upgrading high-voltage cables.



By The Phuket News

Tuesday 26 April 2022, 03:58PM

A map showing the areas to be affected by the power outage in Sakhu tomorrow (Apr 27). Image: PEA

The area in Rawai to be affected by the power outage tomorrow (Apr 27). Image: PEA

The area to be affected by the power outage, from 9am to 4:30pm, are along the east side of Wiset Rd, from the entrance to Soi Laem Kha Noi to Rawai Pier.

The Chalong PEA apologised for any inconvenience caused by the outage and stressed that it will do everything it can to minimise the disruptions and that it hoped to have the electricity reconnected as soon as possible. However, in the event of unforeseen circumstances such as heavy weather, they may have to extend the hours of disruption.

For more information about the power outage people were advised to call the PEA at 076-521099 (24 hours) or the PEA hotline at 1129, or visit the Facebook page “peaphuket1”.

Meanwhile, another power outage will take place in Sakhu, south of Phuket airport, tomorrow (Apr 27).

The power outage, also from 9am to 4L30pm, will affect areas inland from Nai Yang Beach, including the Phuket Marriott Resort & Spa, Nai Yang Beach; Moo 3, Sakhu; Baan Trok Muang; Baan Sakhu School; and the Hideaway Cafe.

The Thalang branch of the PEA also apologised for any inconvenience caused by the power outage.

For more information about the power outage in Sakhu people were advised to call the Thalang PEA at 076-386882 or the PEA hotline at 1129.