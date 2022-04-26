tengoku
tengoku
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Power outages to affect Rawai, Sakhu

Power outages to affect Rawai, Sakhu

PHUKET: The Chalong branch of the Phuket Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA) has announced that the electricity supply will be temporarily shut off along the southern end of Wiset Rd in Rawai tomorrow (Apr 27) as work is carried out on upgrading high-voltage cables.


By The Phuket News

Tuesday 26 April 2022, 03:58PM

The area in Rawai to be affected by the power outage tomorrow (Apr 27). Image: PEA

The area in Rawai to be affected by the power outage tomorrow (Apr 27). Image: PEA

The notice announcing the poewr outage in Rawai tomorrow (Apr 27). Image: PEA

The notice announcing the poewr outage in Rawai tomorrow (Apr 27). Image: PEA

A map showing the areas to be affected by the power outage in Sakhu tomorrow (Apr 27). Image: PEA

A map showing the areas to be affected by the power outage in Sakhu tomorrow (Apr 27). Image: PEA

The notice announcing the power outage in Sakhu tomorrow (Apr 27). Image: PEA

The notice announcing the power outage in Sakhu tomorrow (Apr 27). Image: PEA

« »

The area to be affected by the power outage, from 9am to 4:30pm, are along the east side of Wiset Rd, from the entrance to Soi Laem Kha Noi to Rawai Pier.

The Chalong PEA apologised for any inconvenience caused by the outage and stressed that it will do everything it can to minimise the disruptions and that it hoped to have the electricity reconnected as soon as possible. However, in the event of unforeseen circumstances such as heavy weather, they may have to extend the hours of disruption.

For more information about the power outage people were advised to call the PEA at 076-521099 (24 hours) or the PEA hotline at 1129, or visit the Facebook page “peaphuket1”.

Meanwhile, another power outage will take place in Sakhu, south of Phuket airport, tomorrow (Apr 27).

Thai Residential

The power outage, also from 9am to 4L30pm, will affect areas inland from Nai Yang Beach, including the Phuket Marriott Resort & Spa, Nai Yang Beach; Moo 3, Sakhu; Baan Trok Muang; Baan Sakhu School; and the Hideaway Cafe.

The Thalang branch of the PEA also apologised for any inconvenience caused by the power outage. 

For more information about the power outage in Sakhu people were advised to call the Thalang PEA at 076-386882 or the PEA hotline at 1129.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Supporters rally over Patong Bay Hill Hotel 15-day closure || April 26
Russia warns of WWIII ahead of Western summit on arms to Ukraine
TCT wants Thailand Pass scrapped
Patong Bay Hill supporters turn out
Anutin: goverment ‘will not legalise’ e-cigarettes
Phuket marks 98 new COVID cases, one death
COVID policy holders crowd compensation claims office
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Patong party hotel closed 15 days, Dolphin rescued at Nai Yang Beach || April 25
Girl, 9, safe after swimming incident at Similans
Beijing COVID spike prompts mass testing, panic buying
Police motorcyclist gets 1 year, 15 days jail for killing ‘Mor Kratai’
Artificial reef crane collapses off Kalim Beach
Probe into Phuket yacht fire continues
House fire at Phuket Villa Suan Luang
France’s Macron wins new term after far-right battle

 

Phuket community
Fire guts luxury yacht at Yacht Haven

JohnC,good idea ,can you help me! but first pay my insurance please !...(Read More)

Anutin: goverment ‘will not legalise’ e-cigarettes

parents,show your kids how it is done !trow away the smoke and be the knight in shining armor for on...(Read More)

Patong Bay Hill supporters turn out

More disgusting displays from greed-master Prab. He seems to have Patong in his pocket- police, offi...(Read More)

Anutin: goverment ‘will not legalise’ e-cigarettes

Nicotine is a perfect drug, It get you high when you're low, and calms you when you're agit...(Read More)

Anutin: goverment ‘will not legalise’ e-cigarettes

Folks who died of 'underlying conditions' would not have done so had they not had Covid. It...(Read More)

Anutin: goverment ‘will not legalise’ e-cigarettes

Of course he won't as long as the tobacco industry in thailand remains in Government hands. We c...(Read More)

Patong Bay Hill supporters turn out

People don't venture out til late because things don't start til late. Its not rocket scienc...(Read More)

Probe into Phuket yacht fire continues

@ JohnC, Yes, they will be invited to 'my' aircon office to bow/wai respecfully, than I fill...(Read More)

Anutin: goverment ‘will not legalise’ e-cigarettes

Medical sciencists proved already that e-cigarettes are more health threatening than 'normal'...(Read More)

Anutin: goverment ‘will not legalise’ e-cigarettes

Almost 50.000 Thai people die yearly of smoking in Thailand, far more than Covid-19 mortality rate (...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Art-Tec Design
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
CBRE Phuket
Devas Lounge
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
PaintFX
HeadStart International School Phuket
QSI International School Phuket
Sinea Phuket
Brightview Center
EPL predictions
Phuket Property

 