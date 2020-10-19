Power outages to affect Patong, Srisoonthorn

PHUKET: The Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA) has announced that the electricity supply will be temporarily shut off in parts of Patong and Srisoonthorn tomorrow (Oct 20) and on Wednesday (Oct 21) as work is carried out on installing new high-voltage cables.

patongconstruction

By The Phuket News

Monday 19 October 2020, 01:09PM

The areas in Patong to be affected by the power outages on Wednesday (Oct 21). Image: PEA

The areas in Srisoonthorn to be affected by the power outages tomorrow (Oct 20). Image: PEA

The areas in Patong to be affected by the power outages tomorrow (Oct 20). Image: PEA

Major areas in Patong and Srisoonthorn will be affected by the scheduled power outages tomorrow (Oct 20) and Wednesday (Oct 21). Photo: PEA

In Patong, Prachanukhro Rd, from Rat-U-Thit 200 Pi Rd to Thaweewong Rd (the beach road), will be affected by the power outage tomorrow, from 9am to 5pm.

Muen Ngern Rd, from the Patong beachfront to Paradise Beach, will also be affected by the power outage tomorrow, but only from 9am to 10am and from 4pm to 5pm.

The section of Prachanukhro Rd from Rat-U-Thit 200 Pi Rd to the roundabout at the southern end of Patong – at the intersection of Prachanukhro Rd, Phra Metta Rd, Sirirat Rd (which leads to Karon) and Nanai Rd – will be affected during the same hours.

In Srisoonthorn, the areas to be affected by the power outage tomorrow, from 9am to 5pm, are along the southern side of Thepkrasattri Rd, from the Heroines Monument to opposite the Mitsubishi Motors showroom. Moo Baan Sinsuk Thani is to be affected by the power outage.

On Wednesday (Oct 21), all along Phra Metta Rd in Patong, from the B-Quik care-service centre to the roundabout at the southern end of the town, will be affected by a power outage from 9am to 5pm.

The southern end of Nanai Rd, from the Baantonsai Garden Resort (near the roundabout) to the Palmview Resort, will be affected from 9am to 10am and 4pm to 5pm.

(For maps of the areas to be affected by the scheduled power outages, see the gallery above.)

In its announcement, the PEA apologised for any inconvenience caused while the work is carried out.

For more information call the PEA at 076-354379 or call centre 1129.