Kata Rocks
Oak Maedow Phuket BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Power outages to affect Patong, Srisoonthorn

Power outages to affect Patong, Srisoonthorn

PHUKET: The Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA) has announced that the electricity supply will be temporarily shut off in parts of Patong and Srisoonthorn tomorrow (Oct 20) and on Wednesday (Oct 21) as work is carried out on installing new high-voltage cables.

patongconstruction
By The Phuket News

Monday 19 October 2020, 01:09PM

Major areas in Patong and Srisoonthorn will be affected by the scheduled power outages tomorrow (Oct 20) and Wednesday (Oct 21). Photo: PEA

Major areas in Patong and Srisoonthorn will be affected by the scheduled power outages tomorrow (Oct 20) and Wednesday (Oct 21). Photo: PEA

The areas in Patong to be affected by the power outages tomorrow (Oct 20). Image: PEA

The areas in Patong to be affected by the power outages tomorrow (Oct 20). Image: PEA

The areas in Srisoonthorn to be affected by the power outages tomorrow (Oct 20). Image: PEA

The areas in Srisoonthorn to be affected by the power outages tomorrow (Oct 20). Image: PEA

The areas in Patong to be affected by the power outages on Wednesday (Oct 21). Image: PEA

The areas in Patong to be affected by the power outages on Wednesday (Oct 21). Image: PEA

« »

In Patong, Prachanukhro Rd, from Rat-U-Thit 200 Pi Rd to Thaweewong Rd (the beach road), will be affected by the power outage tomorrow, from 9am to 5pm.

Muen Ngern Rd, from the Patong beachfront to Paradise Beach, will also be affected by the power outage tomorrow, but only from 9am to 10am and from 4pm to 5pm.

The section of Prachanukhro Rd from Rat-U-Thit 200 Pi Rd to the roundabout at the southern end of Patong – at the intersection of Prachanukhro Rd, Phra Metta Rd, Sirirat Rd (which leads to Karon) and Nanai Rd – will be affected during the same hours.

In Srisoonthorn, the areas to be affected by the power outage tomorrow, from 9am to 5pm, are along the southern side of Thepkrasattri Rd, from the Heroines Monument to opposite the Mitsubishi Motors showroom. Moo Baan Sinsuk Thani is to be affected by the power outage.

On Wednesday (Oct 21), all along Phra Metta Rd in Patong, from the B-Quik care-service centre to the roundabout at the southern end of the town, will be affected by a power outage from 9am to 5pm.

tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique

The southern end of Nanai Rd, from the Baantonsai Garden Resort (near the roundabout) to the Palmview Resort, will be affected from 9am to 10am and 4pm to 5pm.

(For maps of the areas to be affected by the scheduled power outages, see the gallery above.)

In its announcement, the PEA apologised for any inconvenience caused while the work is carried out. 

For more information call the PEA at 076-354379 or call centre 1129.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Defence chief denies coup is a possibility
House Speaker Chuan Leekpai joins Phuket Vegetarian Festival
Anti-government protestors gather in Phuket
Weighing the consequences
House mulls meet to end unrest
Majority want independent PAO chief: Nida Poll
Phuket Opinion: The middle way
Ardern wins landslide in NZ election
Man falls into water, drowns while fishing at Sarasin Bridge
Quarantine for Covid may be cut to 10 days
Water cannon used on protesters in Bangkok
Phuket island medical hub in the works
Damage Done: Phuket’s tourism industry will take years to recover, say experts
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Riot police vs protesters! Phuket Vegetarian Festival begins! Tourists coming next week? || October 16
Four metre King Cobra caught in Kathu

 

Phuket community
Phuket island medical hub in the works

Foreign Insurances have a strong position. It are them who at the end pay the Phuket hospital bills ...(Read More)

Damage Done: Phuket’s tourism industry will take years to recover, say experts

....Want to remain a status quo.... Shooting at peaceful demonstrators is not possible anymore. Tho...(Read More)

Damage Done: Phuket’s tourism industry will take years to recover, say experts

In General, Thai officialdom is stubborn, not willing to see and understand changes. They just put ...(Read More)

Austrian man, 68, dies after 12-story fall in Patong

Where are his personal items? Who can give informations?...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: The middle way

Infection rate should never be the issue. If 100 20 year olds get infected, the deaths = 0! If 100 ...(Read More)

Phuket island medical hub in the works

@JohnC + Goldwing, A regimental job to be done by foreign insurance firms, to investigate competence...(Read More)

Water cannon used on protesters in Bangkok

America needs 4 more years of President Donald Trump. Do not vote for Biden, the Pro Abortion Baby K...(Read More)

Water cannon used on protesters in Bangkok

I sincerely hope there is "Covid-19 Killer" in that blue dye, otherwise all the idiot prot...(Read More)

Quarantine for Covid may be cut to 10 days

Oh boy...shaving a whopping 4 days off will have people flocking here in droves! Especially if they...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: The middle way

The Kingdom is from high to lower levels very experienced in finding middle ways, but that comes wit...(Read More)

 

Thai Residential
Kvik Phuket
Diamond Resort Phuket
Property in Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket
CMI - Thailand
https://sgssecurity.com/
K9 Point
Thanyapura Health 360
UWC Thailand
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Phuket Property
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Phuket Hospitality Challenge 2020
Dan About Thailand

 