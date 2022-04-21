Power outages to affect Patong, Rassada

PHUKET: The Patong branch of the Phuket Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA) has announced that the electricity supply will be temporarily shut off tomorrow (Apr 22) in parts of Patong as work is carried out on upgrading high-voltage cables.

By The Phuket News

Thursday 21 April 2022, 01:28PM

Another power outage will affect Phuket Rajabhat University and the surrounding area in Rassada tomorrow (Apr 22). Image: PEA

The areas to be affected by the power outage along Nanai Rd in Patong tomorrow (Apr 22). Image: PEA

The areas to be affected, from 9am to 5pm, are along a large scetion of Nanai Rd, from Sirirat Rd at the southern end of the Nanai Rd all the way north to Soi Kanaja 2 near the northen end.

Both sides of Nanai Rd and side streets will be affected.

Access to electricity throughout the area will be unavailable for the entire timeframe stated, the Patong PEA said.

Patong PEA stressed that it will do everything it possibly can to minimise the disruptions and hopes to have the electricity reconnected as soon as possible. However, in the event of unforseen circumstances such as heavy weather, they may have to extend the hours of disruption.

Patong PEA apologised for any inconvenience caused by the outage.

For more information people were advised to call the Patong PEA at 076-345574.

Another power outage will affect Phuket Rajabhat University and the surrounding area in Rassada from 9am to 4:30pm tomorrow (Apr 22) while high-voltage power lines in the area are upgraded.

The power outage will affect all of Soi Prawat, from the intersection with Thepkrasattri Rd (the “Wor Kor Intersection”) to Phuket Rajabhat University.

The outage will also affect Soi Samkong, which joins the university with the Samkong community to the west. The power outage will extend as far west as the Im-Aem Moo Kata restaurant and will include the Phuket Garden Villa housing estate. The outage will also affect Kanjana-U-Thit Rd, which joins Soi Samkong to Thepkrasattri Rd.