tengoku
tengoku
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Power outages to affect Patong, Rassada

Power outages to affect Patong, Rassada

PHUKET: The Patong branch of the Phuket Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA) has announced that the electricity supply will be temporarily shut off tomorrow (Apr 22) in parts of Patong as work is carried out on upgrading high-voltage cables.

constructionpatong
By The Phuket News

Thursday 21 April 2022, 01:28PM

Photo: PEA / file

Photo: PEA / file

The areas to be affected by the power outage along Nanai Rd in Patong tomorrow (Apr 22). Image: PEA

The areas to be affected by the power outage along Nanai Rd in Patong tomorrow (Apr 22). Image: PEA

Another power outage will affect Phuket Rajabhat University and the surrounding area in Rassada tomorrow (Apr 22). Image: PEA

Another power outage will affect Phuket Rajabhat University and the surrounding area in Rassada tomorrow (Apr 22). Image: PEA

« »

The areas to be affected, from 9am to 5pm, are along a large scetion of Nanai Rd, from Sirirat Rd at the southern end of the Nanai Rd all the way north to Soi Kanaja 2 near the northen end.

Both sides of Nanai Rd and side streets will be affected.

Access to electricity throughout the area will be unavailable for the entire timeframe stated, the Patong PEA said.

Patong PEA stressed that it will do everything it possibly can to minimise the disruptions and hopes to have the electricity reconnected as soon as possible. However, in the event of unforseen circumstances such as heavy weather, they may have to extend the hours of disruption.

Patong PEA apologised for any inconvenience caused by the outage.

PaintFX

For more information people were advised to call the Patong PEA at 076-345574.

Another power outage will affect Phuket Rajabhat University and the surrounding area in Rassada from 9am to 4:30pm tomorrow (Apr 22) while high-voltage power lines in the area are upgraded.

The power outage will affect all of Soi Prawat, from the intersection with Thepkrasattri Rd (the “Wor Kor Intersection”) to Phuket Rajabhat University.

The outage will also affect Soi Samkong, which joins the university with the Samkong community to the west. The power outage will extend as far west as the Im-Aem Moo Kata restaurant and will include the Phuket Garden Villa housing estate. The outage will also affect Kanjana-U-Thit Rd, which joins Soi Samkong to Thepkrasattri Rd.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Putin hails ‘liberation’ of Mariupol
Trash continues to blight Nai Harn beach area
State of Phuket’s public surveillance CCTV camera network reviewed
Power outage to affect parts of Srisoonthorn
Pandemic economic impact hits Phuket hotels
Scheme aims to lure Indian tourists
Phuket marks 157 new COVID cases, no new deaths
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Fatal 1st responders brawl in BKK streets, Phuket crash claims 2 lives || April 20
Phuket festival at Sarasin Bridge to feature mini hot air balloons
Power outage to affect Soi Samakee 2 in Rawai
Solomons signed China security pact ‘with our eyes open,’ says PM
Herd immunity against virus at 50%
COVID-19 hotline swamped with calls
Power outage to affect Shambhala Grand Villas in Cherng Talay
Phuket tuk-tuk driver praised for offering B100 fare

 

Phuket community
Pandemic economic impact hits Phuket hotels

The key disaster in Thailand is deny reality. Wrap it in "this is the way we do it". Provi...(Read More)

Trash continues to blight Nai Harn beach area

Governor and Village Heads/Mayors are desk tigers. Always mouth full of ''''World cl...(Read More)

Scheme aims to lure Indian tourists

Here is the only real question TAT should as: With such huge competition for tourists, what exactly ...(Read More)

Pandemic economic impact hits Phuket hotels

Unfortunately, the same approach has been repeated in regards to COVID. Acting as if the pandemic i...(Read More)

Pandemic economic impact hits Phuket hotels

After 2 years, Thailand is finally admitting to a huge drop in tourism. This is truly amazing! When...(Read More)

State of Phuket’s public surveillance CCTV camera network reviewed

Further to this when the two chinese girls were killed on the main street in Kamala about three year...(Read More)

State of Phuket’s public surveillance CCTV camera network reviewed

Millions have been squandered on CCTV projects over the years- its all been about lining pockets. Re...(Read More)

State of Phuket’s public surveillance CCTV camera network reviewed

License plate cameras aren't much use when so many people out there are deliberately obscuring t...(Read More)

Two men dead after motorbike collision in Pa Khlok

Mr Saenthong did not reach the age of 75 driving a sidecar by being careless. He probably neglect...(Read More)

COVID-19 hotline swamped with calls

We read the communication warming up for the expected Covid spiking after Songkran and 'Full Moo...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Brightview Center
HeadStart International School Phuket
EPL predictions
QSI International School Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Thai Residential
Subscribe to The Phuket News
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Art-Tec Design
Devas Lounge
CBRE Phuket
Phuket Property
Sinea Phuket

 