Power outages to affect parts of Srisoonthorn, Cherng Talay

PHUKET: The Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA) has announced that the electricity supply will be temporarily shut off in the Srisoonthorn area immediately southwest of the Heroines Monument on Wednesday (Feb 3) as work is carried out on installing new high-voltage cables.


By The Phuket News

Friday 29 January 2021, 11:45AM

The notices issued by the PEA.

The area to be affected by the power outage in Srisoonthorn on Wednesday (Feb 3). Image: PEA

The area to be affected by the power outage in Cherng Talay on Wednesday (Feb 3). Image: PEA

A separate power outage will affect areas off the Baan Don - Cherng Talay Rd in Cherng Talay during the same hours on Wednesday as work is conducted on low-voltage power lines.

Areas in Srisoonthorn to be affected by the power outage, from 9am to 5pm, will extend along the west side of Thepkrasattri Rd and the south side of Srisoonthorn Rd, comprising the southwest corner of the Heroines Monument.

Areas to be affected by the outage include Anchalee Palm Farm, Charoen Suk Village, Wat Tha Reua, Ruampong Motor Company, Baan Tha Reua School, SiriKanYang Shop, Baan Tha Reua , 7-Eleven (Tha Reua Branch), Six Furniture and the construction site of The Star Phuket Company (Baan Tung Jeen).

The power outage in Cherng Talay, also from 9am to 5pm, will affect areas centred around Soi Pasak 8 in Moo 4. 

In its announcement, the PEA apologised for any inconvenience caused while the work is carried out. 

For more information call the PEA at 076-354379 or call centre 1129.

