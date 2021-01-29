A separate power outage will affect areas off the Baan Don - Cherng Talay Rd in Cherng Talay during the same hours on Wednesday as work is conducted on low-voltage power lines.
Areas in Srisoonthorn to be affected by the power outage, from 9am to 5pm, will extend along the west side of Thepkrasattri Rd and the south side of Srisoonthorn Rd, comprising the southwest corner of the Heroines Monument.
Areas to be affected by the outage include Anchalee Palm Farm, Charoen Suk Village, Wat Tha Reua, Ruampong Motor Company, Baan Tha Reua School, SiriKanYang Shop, Baan Tha Reua , 7-Eleven (Tha Reua Branch), Six Furniture and the construction site of The Star Phuket Company (Baan Tung Jeen).
The power outage in Cherng Talay, also from 9am to 5pm, will affect areas centred around Soi Pasak 8 in Moo 4.
In its announcement, the PEA apologised for any inconvenience caused while the work is carried out.
For more information call the PEA at 076-354379 or call centre 1129.
Be the first to comment.