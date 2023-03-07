Power outages to affect Pa Khlok, Muang Mai

PHUKET: The Thalang branch of the Provincial electricity Authority (PEA Thalang) has announced two separate power outages to affect Pa Khlok and Muang Mai tomorrow and Wednesday (Mar 8-9).



By The Phuket News

Tuesday 7 March 2023, 02:59PM

The notice announcing the power outage to affect Muang Mai on Thursday (Mar 9). Image: PEA Thalang

The area in Muang Mai to be affected by the power outage on Thursday (Mar 9). Image: PEA Thalang

The area in Pa Khlok to be affected by the power outage tomorrow (Mar 8). Image: PEA Thalang

The power outage to affect Pa Khlok will be tomorrow (Mar 8). The outage, from 9am to 4:30pm, will be to allow work to be done on the high-voltage system in the Soi Lum Sai area in Moo 2, Pa Khlok.

Locations listed as to be affected by the power outage include Soi Lum Sai, T-Hand Co Ltd, Quality Export Co Ltd and Ozone Villa.

The power outage to affect Muang Mai, in Thalang, will be on Thursday (Mar 9).

The outage, from 9am to 1pm, will be to allow work to be done on the high-voltage system along Thepkrasattri Rd in Baan Muang Mai.

Locations listed as to be affected by the power outage include:Soi Mak Prok Seafood, in front of Baan Mak Prok Mosque, Parakuradum Prawn Farm, Shell Gas Station Baan Muang Mai, Muang Mai Katree Co Ltd, Siri Place housing estate, Phuket Park Ville, Eakkanyang Shop, Komatsu, Kiat Muang Mai Materials Ltd Part., Intergroup Co Ltd, 7-Eleven Baan Muang Mai, Soi Baan Muang Mai and SuperCheap Baan Muang Mai branch.

PEA Thalang apologised for any inconvenience caused by the power outages.

People with queries about the power outages were advised to call the PEA Thalang office at 076-386882 or the PEA hotline 1129.