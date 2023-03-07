British International School, Phuket
Carnival Magic 333 at the beach Pro Property Partners British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Power outages to affect Pa Khlok, Muang Mai

Power outages to affect Pa Khlok, Muang Mai

PHUKET: The Thalang branch of the Provincial electricity Authority (PEA Thalang) has announced two separate power outages to affect Pa Khlok and Muang Mai tomorrow and Wednesday (Mar 8-9).


By The Phuket News

Tuesday 7 March 2023, 02:59PM

The area in Pa Khlok to be affected by the power outage tomorrow (Mar 8). Image: PEA Thalang

The area in Pa Khlok to be affected by the power outage tomorrow (Mar 8). Image: PEA Thalang

The notice announcing the power outage to affect Pa Khlok tomorrow (Mar 8). Image: PEA Thalang

The notice announcing the power outage to affect Pa Khlok tomorrow (Mar 8). Image: PEA Thalang

The area in Muang Mai to be affected by the power outage on Thursday (Mar 9). Image: PEA Thalang

The area in Muang Mai to be affected by the power outage on Thursday (Mar 9). Image: PEA Thalang

The notice announcing the power outage to affect Muang Mai on Thursday (Mar 9). Image: PEA Thalang

The notice announcing the power outage to affect Muang Mai on Thursday (Mar 9). Image: PEA Thalang

« »

The power outage to affect Pa Khlok will be tomorrow (Mar 8). The outage, from 9am to 4:30pm, will be to allow work to be done on the high-voltage system in the Soi Lum Sai area in Moo 2, Pa Khlok.

Locations listed as to be affected by the power outage include Soi Lum Sai, T-Hand Co Ltd, Quality Export Co Ltd and Ozone Villa.

The power outage to affect Muang Mai, in Thalang, will be on Thursday (Mar 9).

The outage, from 9am to 1pm, will be to allow work to be done on the high-voltage system along Thepkrasattri Rd in Baan Muang Mai.

Subscribe to The Phuket News

Locations listed as to be affected by the power outage include:Soi Mak Prok Seafood, in front of Baan Mak Prok Mosque, Parakuradum Prawn Farm, Shell Gas Station Baan Muang Mai, Muang Mai Katree Co Ltd, Siri Place housing estate, Phuket Park Ville, Eakkanyang Shop, Komatsu, Kiat Muang Mai Materials Ltd Part., Intergroup Co Ltd, 7-Eleven Baan Muang Mai, Soi Baan Muang Mai and SuperCheap Baan Muang Mai branch.

PEA Thalang apologised for any inconvenience caused by the power outages.

People with queries about the power outages were advised to call the PEA Thalang office at 076-386882 or the PEA hotline 1129.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

New Kathu-Srisoonthorn road gains momentum
Ukraine moves to fortify embattled Bakhmut as Russia closes in
Court jails five hunters for killing tigers
Police called in to hunt down alleged ‘black taxi’
Krabi man hits reduce speed sign, dies
One in 10 Thai children obese
Hatching leatherback turtles get a helping hand
Illegal cigarette smugglers busted
Phuket Opinion: On the cards
At least four dead, tens of thousands evacuated in Malaysia floods
Wild Boar Dom’s ashes come home
Saphan Hin festival to mark Makha Bucha Day
Phuket targets more French tourists
Medical tourism can boost Phuket 2028 Expo hopes, says PM
Phuket condo market still needs time to recover

 

Phuket community
New Kathu-Srisoonthorn road gains momentum

Why doesn't the government just buy the land for a fair price and get the job done? They certa...(Read More)

New Kathu-Srisoonthorn road gains momentum

When this goes ahead Loch Palm Golf Club need s to stop restricitng access to the public road at the...(Read More)

New Kathu-Srisoonthorn road gains momentum

I'm willing to bet that this is more about increasing the value of the land either side of the...(Read More)

Police called in to hunt down alleged ‘black taxi’

Police HUNT a taxi driver for picking up tourists?!! Gee, headlining stuff happening here LOL. Prote...(Read More)

Krabi man hits reduce speed sign, dies

A straight stretch of road, no rain and the sign is far enough away from the road to be considered a...(Read More)

Police called in to hunt down alleged ‘black taxi’

And Phuket's taxi scum make the news yet again, further tarnishing the poor islands already drea...(Read More)

Aussie arrested after running amok in car stolen from airport

"Donnelly is also known to be on medication for a mental disorder". Donelly is not Donell...(Read More)

Police called in to hunt down alleged ‘black taxi’

Wow- tough on crime, tough on the causes of crime. Meanwhile Les Lapins continue to terrorise other ...(Read More)

Police called in to hunt down alleged ‘black taxi’

What a sh*t show. Why is one of the only times police get off their asses is to come to the rescue o...(Read More)

One in 10 Thai children obese

Again, crap parenting. Go into SuperCheap or 7-11 in the evening and watch how much cheap, crappy su...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Laguna Phuket 2023
Thai Residential
Brightview Center
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Ixina Thailand
Pro Property Partners
The Pavilions Phuket
Blue Tree Phuket
Phuket Property
CBRE Phuket
Open Kitchen Laguna
HeadStart International School Phuket

 