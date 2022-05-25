Tengoku
Power outages to affect Makro Thalang, Cherng Talay

PHUKET: The Thalang branch of the Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA) has announced a power outage that will affect Thepkrasattri Rd past the Thalang branch of Makro tomorrow (May 26) so that workers can carry out repairs and maintenance to high-voltage lines supplying the area.

Wednesday 25 May 2022, 01:42PM

A map showing the area to be affected by the power outage along Thepkrasattri Rd tomorrow (May 26). Image: PEA

The notice announcing the power outage along Thepkrasattri Rd tomorrow (May 26). Image: PEA

The ’rolling strike’ outages in Cherng Talay will continue through Saturday (May 28). Image: PEA Thalang

The power outage, from 9am to 4:30pm, will affect the west side of Thepkrasattri Rd from In front of the Thalang PEA office to in front of the Makro store.

The businesses, areas and locations listed as to be affected by the power outage include:  Chaofa Materials Trading Company, Baan Lipon Huahan, SPA Drinking Water, Moo Baan Somboon, Moo Baan Sap, Phuket Medical Science Center, Bang Jo Temporary Prison, Disaster Prevention and Mitigation College, Moo Baan Term Fun, Phuket Land Development Station 21, Phuket Institute of Skill Development, Cherng Talay police accommodation, Supalai Palm Springs housing estate, Baan Phon Khao Lan, Super Cheap Baan Lipon Khao Lan Branch, Phanason Park housing estate, Quality Home Mart Shop, Tang Nam Glass Shop, Baan Lipon Housing Authority, in front of Baan Lipon School , in front of the PTT gas station Baan Lipon, Baan Lipon-Baan Kluay, Moo Baan Ekachai, Baan Thung Suea Khuan, Phanason Bangjo housing estate, Baan Ya, Tarik Thiphayapat School, 7-Eleven Ban Lipon Khao Lan Branch, Thalang Service (1999) Company Limited, Chalong Concrete Limited Partnership, Charoen Sap Phuket Limited Partnership, Ninety Nine Bakery, Soi Ta Prang, One Max shop Phuket, in front of Khanom Jeen shop 3pm, Concrete Pier Partnership Branch 2, Thung  Thong Ice factory, Baan Nai Khlam, Moo Baan Phrom Phan, Baan Nai Khlam, The Garden Phuket and Makro Department Store, Thalang branch.

Meanwhile, the Thalang PEA has also posted more notices announcing the areas in Cherng Talay to be affected by the “rolling strike” outages that began on Monday (May 23).

 

The short power outages, necessary while workers repair power lines and transformers, will continue throughout Cherng Talay through Saturday (May 28).

 

The Thalang PEA apologised for any inconvenience caused by the power outages.

People with enquiries about the power outages were advised to call the Thalang PEa at 076-386883.

