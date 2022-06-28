Power outages to affect Laguna area, Chao Fa West Rd in Chalong

PHUKET: The Thalang branch of the Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA) has announced a power outage to affect part of the Laguna area in Moo 6, Cherng Talay tomorrow (June 29) while work is conducted on high-voltage power lines.



By The Phuket News

Tuesday 28 June 2022, 04:16PM

The area on Chao Fa West Rd just north of Chalong Circle to be affected by a power outage tomorrow (June 29). Image: PEA

The area in Laguna to be affected by a power outage tomorrow (June 29). Image: PEA

The area to be affected by the power outage, from 9am to 4:30pm, is from the Laguna Grande Residences to Soi Khoktanode 8.

The PEA apologised for any inconvenience caused by the power outage.

People with queries were asked to call 076-386883.

Meanwhile, the Chalong branch of the PEA has announced a power outage from 9 am to 4:30pm tomorrow along Chao Fa West Rd, from the HomePro outlet just north of Chalong Circle to Chalong Badminton, while work is conducted on high-voltage power lines.

The PEA apologised for any inconvenience caused by the power outage.

People with queries were asked to call 076-521099.