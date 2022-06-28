The area to be affected by the power outage, from 9am to 4:30pm, is from the Laguna Grande Residences to Soi Khoktanode 8.
The PEA apologised for any inconvenience caused by the power outage.
People with queries were asked to call 076-386883.
Meanwhile, the Chalong branch of the PEA has announced a power outage from 9 am to 4:30pm tomorrow along Chao Fa West Rd, from the HomePro outlet just north of Chalong Circle to Chalong Badminton, while work is conducted on high-voltage power lines.
People with queries were asked to call 076-521099.
