Power outages to affect Laem Sai today

PHUKET: The Thalang branch of the Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA) has announced that two scheduled power outages will affect Laem Sai area in tambon Thepkrasattri today (Aug 17).

By The Phuket News

Wednesday 17 August 2022, 08:00AM

The notices announcing the power outages on Aug 17. Image: Thalang PEA

Both power outages will be to allow workers or upgrade or repair high-voltage power lines, PEA said in a notice posted on Facebook.

The first blackout, from 9am to noon, will affect Ban Tha Maprao, namely the road leading from the main highway (Route 4027) to Khlong Tha Maprao and Tha Maprao Seafood Restaurant.

The second blackout, from 1pm to 4.30pm, will affect Soi Kubor (Route 4005) from Prapas Farm to Preeda Farm, including Tha Thueb Laem Sai Pier.

The Thalang PEA in its notice apologised for any inconvenience caused by the power outage.

People with queries were advised to call the Thalang PEA at 076-386882.