Power outages to affect Kata, Laem Sai in Rassada

PHUKET: The Patong branch of the Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA) has announced a power outage along Patak Rd in Kata tomorrow as workers upgrade and make repairs to the high-voltage power cables in the area.


By The Phuket News

Thursday 19 May 2022, 01:09PM

The areas to be affected by the power outage in Kata tomorrow (May 20). Image: PEA

The notice announcing the power outage in Kata tomorrow (May 20). Image: PEA

The area to be affected by the power outage at Baan Laem Sai in Rassada tomorrow (May 20). Image: PEA

The notice announcing the power outage at Baan Laem Sai in Kata tomorrrow (May 20). Image: PEA

The power outage, from 9am to 5pm, will affect several areas in Kata, including the area around the PEA power substation on the west side of Kata Hill.

Other areas to be affected will be between Wat Kata to the Kata New Road”, opposite Mae Somchit Market.

Also to be affected are homes and business along Kade Kwan Rd, and homes and businesses in the area between the street leading to the Green Drinking Water production facility and Patak Rd 3.

Meanwhile, the Thalang PEA branch has announced a power outage, from 9am to 4:30pm, in the Laem Sai area in Rassada.

The area to be affected will be from the entrance to Baan Laem Sai to the staff’s residence of “the brackish water fishery station” in Moo 10, Thepkrasattri.

In its announcements the PEA apologised for any inconvenience caused by the power outages.

“If anyone needs to use electricity for medical equipment or an emergency in the power outage areas, notify the electricity authority. The PEA will try to expedite the work and restore electricity supply as soon as possible,” the PEA office added.

People were also urged not to work on any electrical supply systems while the power has been shut off to their areas as it was uncertain exactly when the power supply will be restored to each area.

People with enquiries about the power outage in Kata were advised to contact the Patong PEA branch at 076-345574.

 

People with enquiries about the power outage at Baan Laem Sai were advised to contact the Thalang PEA branch at 076-386883.

