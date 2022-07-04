Power outages to affect Kamala, Yacht Haven area

PHUKET: The Thalang and Patong branches of the Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA) have announced power outages to affect parts of their respective areas on Tuesday (July 5) while work is conducted on high-voltage power lines.

construction

By The Phuket News

Monday 4 July 2022, 11:23PM

The first area to be affected in Kamala, from 9am to 5pm, is along the main road from Soi Kamala 12 up to Laem Singh View Point.

The second area to be affected in Kamala, from 9am to 10am and from 4pm to 5pm, is from Swissotel Resort in Soi Kamala 12 all way down to Kamala Market on the main road and to The Trend Kamala Hotel along Soi Hua Khuan Nuea.

People with queries can call 076-345574 (Patong PEA).

Meanwhile, the Thalang branch of the PEA has announced a power outage from 9 am to 4:30pm tomorrow in the area of Phuket Yacht Haven Marina from Thepkrasattri Rd. to Leam Phrao Seafood Restaurant.

People with queries can call 076-386882 (Thalang PEA).

In their announcements the PEA offices apologised for any inconvenience caused. People are also advised to not perform any work on any electrical systems while power supply is temporarily shut off in their area as it is uncertain when the supply would be restored.