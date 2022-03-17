Power outages to affect Kamala, Kathu, Sakhu, Srisoonthorn

PHUKET: The Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA) has announced four power outages that will affect areas in Kamala, Kathu, Sakhu and Srisoonthorn tomorrow (Mar 18) as work is carried out on upgrading voltage cables.



By The Phuket News

Thursday 17 March 2022, 04:19PM

The notice announcing the power outage behind Wat Tha Reua tomorrow (Mar 18). Image: PEA

A map showing the area behind Wat Tha Reua to be affected by the power outage tomorrow (Mar 18). Image: PEA

The notice announcing the power outage in Sakhu tomorrow (Mar 18). Image: PEA

A map showing the area in Sakhu to be affected by the power outage tomorrow (Mar 18). Image: PEA

A map showing the area in Kathu to be affected by the power outage tomorrow (Mar 18). Image: PEA

A map showing the area in Kamala to be affected by the power outage tomorrow (Mar 18). Image: PEA

In Kamala, the power outage, from 9am to 5pm, will be along a section of Hua Khuan Tai Rd.

Locations named to be affected were given as: Oh Lanla, Nawa Muay Thai Gym, Nam Restaurant, G-One Apartment, Magic Garden, Natasha House, Bistro 55, The Orchid Kamala Tour, Baan Nom Sod, Kamala Beach Residence, Soi Natasha House Sign, Acacia Estates Pool Villa, Serene Villa, Villa Matahari, Pearl Hill, Sugar Villa, The Kamolchat,

Villa Paradesa, Natural Touch Villa, Billa Caspia, Kamala Bay Hotel staff residence, Rajaprachanukroh School teacher’s accommodation, Baan Hua Khuan Stadium, The Tree Club Resort, West Key Kamala, Soi Kamala Waterfall, Soi Mosque, Phadungsat Mosque, Soi To Chiet, Kamala Orchid Estate, Baan Cham Ville, Soi The Belle and AP Grand Kamala.

In Kathu, the power outage, from 9am to 4:30pm, will be along Phra Phuket Kaew Rd from the Kathu Fresh Mark to Kathu Intersection and including nearby areas.

In Sakhu, the power outage, from 9am to 4:30pm, will be along a section of Soi Bang Ma Lao 2 in Moo 5.

In Srisoonthorn, the power outage, from 9am to 4:30pm will affect areas located behind Wat Tha Reua in Moo 3, Srisoonthorn.

The areas to be affected by the power outage were named as Moo 3 Srisoontorn, Phuket Charoensuk Village, Phuket Rubber Factory Company (Anchalee Palm Plantation) and the street behind Phuket Charoensuk Village and Twinhouse Phuket.

In its announcements, the Thalang, Kathu and main PEA offices apologised for any inconvenience caused while the work is carried out.

“If a person needs to use electricity for medical equipment in the power outage areas, notify the electricity authority. The PEA will speed up the work and supply electricity immediately,” the notices said.

For more information about the power outages, people were asked to call the Thalang PEA at 066-0729803 or 076-386882, the Patong PEA at 076-345574 (for the Kamala power outage) or the main Phuket PEA office at 076-354379.