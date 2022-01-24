Power outages to affect Cherng Talay

PHUKET: The Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA) has announced that the electricity supply will be temporarily shut off in parts of Cherng Talay tomorrow and Wednesday (Jan 25-26) as work is carried out on upgrading high-voltage cables.



By The Phuket News

Monday 24 January 2022, 03:54PM

The notice announcing the power outage in Cherng Talay on Wednesday (Jan 26). Image: PEA

The notice announcing the power outage in Cherng Talay tomorrow (Jan 25). Image: PEA

The area in Cherng Talay to be affected by the power outage on Wednesday (Jan 26). Image: PEA

The area in Cherng Talay to be affected by the power outage tomorrow (Jan 25). Image: PEA

Tomorrow (Jan 25), the power outage will be from 9am to 5pm in Moo 6, Cherng Talay.

The area to be affected by the power outage is from Baan Suan Layan Restaurant to the Trisara resort, the PEA said in its announcement.

The affected areas will include Layan Soi 1, Ocean Breeze Hotel, Overlooking Layan Villa, Tamarind Beach Condo, Lotus Garden, Layan Villa, Layan Soi 4, Anantara Hotel, Layan House, Avadina Hills Co Ltd, Southern Cross Construction Co Ltd, Layan Soi 7, Wichuda Hills, La Colline, Villa Sunpao, Montara and Trisara, the announcement said.

On Wednesday (Jan 26), the power outages will be from 9am to 4:30pm in Soi Had Surin 2 (Kuan Klang) at Moo 3, Cherng Talay.

In its announcements, Thalang PEA apologised for any inconvenience caused while the work is carried out.

“If a person needs to use electricity for medical equipment in the power outage areas, notify the electricity authority. The PEA will speed up the work and supply electricity immediately,” Thalang PEA added.

For more information about the power outages, people were asked to call the Thalang PEA at 066-0729803 and 076-386882 or the Phuket PEA at 076-354379.