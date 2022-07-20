Tengoku
Power outages to affect Chalong, Heroines Monument area

PHUKET: The Chalong branch of the Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA) has announced that a scheduled power outage will affect the popular Muay Thai and MMA training camp street Soi Ta-iad in Chalong tomorrow (July 21).


By The Phuket News

Wednesday 20 July 2022, 11:05AM

A large section of Thepkrasattri Rd north of the Heroines Monument will be without power supply tomorrow (July 21). Image: PEA

The notice announcing the power outage along Thepkrasattri Rd tomorrow (July 21). Image: PEA

A large section of Soi Ta-iad in Chalong will be without power supply tomorrow (July 21). Image: PEA

The notice announcing the power outage along Soi Ta-iad, Chalong, tomorrow (July 21). Image: PEA

The power outage, from 9am to 5pm, will be to allow workers or upgrade or repair high-voltage power lines.

The area to be affected by the outage will be from Chao Fa East Rd to small unnamed sidestreet where CrossFit gym is located.

Of note, the outage, announced by the PEA Phuket at 10:24am, was announced by Chalong Municipality late yesterday afternoon.

The Chalong PEA in its notice apologised for any inconvenience caused by the power outage.

People with queries were advised to call 076-521099 (24 hrs) or the PEA national hotline 1129.

Meanwhile, the PEA Thalang branch has announced a power outage to affect just over 1.6km along Thepkrasattri Rd northbound from the Heroines Monument to the Paying Restaurant, located opposite the Thalang PEA office, tomorrow.

The power outage will also be from 9am to 5pm and also to allow workers to repair or perform maintenance on high-voltage power lines.

Listed as to be affected by the power outage were: Sinsuk Thani housing estate, Soi Paying, Wat Srisoonthorn, LPG & Petroleum, Moo Baan Yucharoen, Thai Watsadu Co Ltd, Thep Sunthorn housing estate, Kajonkiet School Child Development Center, Bangchak petrol station, Sastra Nangtawee Apartments, Chaisak Muligabutr Apartments, Heroines Monument Branch 4 of CP All Public Company Limited, the Shell petrol station and JWS Construction Co Ltd.

The Thalang PEA in its notice apologised for any inconvenience caused by the power outage.

People with queries were advised to call the Thalang PEA at 076-386882.

