Tengoku British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Power outages to affect Cape Panwa, Srisoonthorn, Cherng Talay

Power outages to affect Cape Panwa, Srisoonthorn, Cherng Talay

PHUKET: Phuket offices of the Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA) have announced three separate power outages to affect Cape Panwa, Srisoonthorn Rd and Cherng Talay areas tomorrow (Aug 23) while work is carried out upgrading the local electricity distribution network.


By The Phuket News

Monday 22 August 2022, 04:13PM

The area at Cape Panwa to be affected tomorrow (Aug 23). Image: PEA

The area at Cape Panwa to be affected tomorrow (Aug 23). Image: PEA

The area in Srisoonthorn to be affected tomorrow (Aug 23). Image: PEA Thalang

The area in Srisoonthorn to be affected tomorrow (Aug 23). Image: PEA Thalang

Image: PEA Thalang

Image: PEA Thalang

The area in Cherng Talay to be affected tomorrow (Aug 23). Image: PEA Thalang

The area in Cherng Talay to be affected tomorrow (Aug 23). Image: PEA Thalang

Image: PEA Thalang

Image: PEA Thalang

« »

The national PEA announced that the power outage in the Cape Panwa area will be along Sakdidet Rd, from Soi Santisuk to in front of the PTT oil depot, including Soi Ruamjai, Soi Bo Tok and Soi Wisit Panwa Pier.

The power outage, from 9am to 4:30pm, will allow workers to carry out maintenance and repairs to power poles in the area.

Meanwhile, the Thalang branch of the PEA has announced two separate power outages for tomorrow: one along Srisoonthorn Rd; the other in the heart of Cherng Talay.

The power outage along Srisoonthorn Rd will affect homes and businesses located opposite Soi Thung Chin 1 in Moo 3, Srisoonthorn.

The power outage, from 9am to 4:30pm, is to allow workers to carry out maintenance and repairs to transformers throughout the area.

The power out in the heart of Cherng Talay will also be from 9am to 4:30pm.

Fastship Phuket

The area to be affected will be from in front of the Cherng Talay fresh marker to the entrance of Cherng Talay Soi 2 and Phuket Resort Development Co Ltd.

Areas listed as to be affected by the power outage include, Soi Cherng Talay 16, Richmond Villas Co Ltd, The Residence Apartments Ms. Pannee Jean Sikong, Boat Project Venue (only those that receive electricity from Cherng Talay Fresh Market), in front of the Chaba Resort and Spa, in front of Sai Taan Villas, in front of the Regent Hotel, in front of Dusit Thani Spa, Cherng Talay Pattana Co Ltd, Hotel G-One Land Co Ltd,Laguna Water Project, Laguna Vista Project, Lake Pine Co Ltd, Banyan Tree Resort and Spa (Angsana), Pacific Island Club Project, the parking lot building of Laguna Co Ltd, Laguna Service, Phuket Resort Development Co Ltd Co Ltd, CPF Trading Co Ltd, Baan Cherng Talay, Soi Cherng Talay 14, Cherng Talay Police Station, Soi Cherng Talay 12, next to the Kasikornbank Cherng Talay branch, Soi Cherng Talay 10, Bank of Ayudhya Co Ltd, Soi Cherngtalay 8, Nang Somchit Chandee Apartments, Kanda Rattanapan Apartments, Cherng Talay Municipality, Phuket ST Co Ltd, Wat Cherng Talay and the offices of Cherng Talay Municipality.

The PEA offices apologised for any inconvenience caused by the power outages.

For more information about the power outages Srisoonthorn and Cherng Talay, people were asked to call the Thalang PEA at 076-386882 or the PEA national hotline 1129.

People with enquiries about the power outage in Cape Panwa were advised to call the PEA Phuket office at 076-210427-8.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

TAT expects 7.5mn foreign arrivals in second half
Flights between Thailand and China likely to increase in Sept
Kata beach road to close for music festival
Singapore to repeal colonial-era law against gay sex: PM
Department softens truck seat belt rule
Health officials warn against intensified dengue outbreaks
Man found hanged on banyan tree in Thalang
More rain forecast for Phuket, Andaman coast
One injured as petrol tanker slams vehicles on Phuket road
Phuket Opinion: Fair game
Burglar arrested, confesses to four more crimes
Police reminds car and bike rentals to check driving licenses
Car catches fire on Soi Ta-ied in Chalong
Young man dies in Phuket motorbike accident
Phuket masseurs demand action against price-dumping “foreign” competitor

 

Phuket community
Department softens truck seat belt rule

Keeping in mind Thailand's infamous reputation of having the WORST (or close to the worst) road ...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Fair game

@christysweet Or maybe you arrived here with high and wrong expectations and your own attitude t...(Read More)

Department softens truck seat belt rule

My oh my...you really can't make this stuff up. But we all know...it doesn't matter what law...(Read More)

Department softens truck seat belt rule

When is a law not a law- when one lives in Thailand! Life is cheap and road deaths will continue. ti...(Read More)

Phuket masseurs demand action against price-dumping “foreign” competitor

I would happily pay a lot more at my hotel's safe, clean spa and not be hassled for "Extras...(Read More)

One injured as petrol tanker slams vehicles on Phuket road

Question: Do Thai tanker drivers get lessons/training about 'Free liquid surface' in their t...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Fair game

Thinking about it, last 2 Covid years were financially terrible for police officers with their expen...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Fair game

I arrived to live on Phuket in Dec 2006. By Feb 2007, it was apparent that Thais in Phuket general...(Read More)

Department softens truck seat belt rule

Is this also a silent declaration of the Government that from 5 Sept passengers in the cargo bed of ...(Read More)

Kata beach road to close for music festival

Well, the TMD forecasts fantastic weather for this whole week ahead! Hehehe. Good luck with festival...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Phuket Property
HeadStart International School Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
BDO Phuket
Sinea Phuket
CBRE Phuket
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Devas Lounge
Blue Tree Phuket
Barketek
Thai Residential
QSI International School Phuket
Brightview Center

 