Power outages to affect Cape Panwa, Srisoonthorn, Cherng Talay

PHUKET: Phuket offices of the Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA) have announced three separate power outages to affect Cape Panwa, Srisoonthorn Rd and Cherng Talay areas tomorrow (Aug 23) while work is carried out upgrading the local electricity distribution network.



By The Phuket News

Monday 22 August 2022, 04:13PM

The national PEA announced that the power outage in the Cape Panwa area will be along Sakdidet Rd, from Soi Santisuk to in front of the PTT oil depot, including Soi Ruamjai, Soi Bo Tok and Soi Wisit Panwa Pier.

The power outage, from 9am to 4:30pm, will allow workers to carry out maintenance and repairs to power poles in the area.

Meanwhile, the Thalang branch of the PEA has announced two separate power outages for tomorrow: one along Srisoonthorn Rd; the other in the heart of Cherng Talay.

The power outage along Srisoonthorn Rd will affect homes and businesses located opposite Soi Thung Chin 1 in Moo 3, Srisoonthorn.

The power outage, from 9am to 4:30pm, is to allow workers to carry out maintenance and repairs to transformers throughout the area.

The power out in the heart of Cherng Talay will also be from 9am to 4:30pm.

The area to be affected will be from in front of the Cherng Talay fresh marker to the entrance of Cherng Talay Soi 2 and Phuket Resort Development Co Ltd.

Areas listed as to be affected by the power outage include, Soi Cherng Talay 16, Richmond Villas Co Ltd, The Residence Apartments Ms. Pannee Jean Sikong, Boat Project Venue (only those that receive electricity from Cherng Talay Fresh Market), in front of the Chaba Resort and Spa, in front of Sai Taan Villas, in front of the Regent Hotel, in front of Dusit Thani Spa, Cherng Talay Pattana Co Ltd, Hotel G-One Land Co Ltd,Laguna Water Project, Laguna Vista Project, Lake Pine Co Ltd, Banyan Tree Resort and Spa (Angsana), Pacific Island Club Project, the parking lot building of Laguna Co Ltd, Laguna Service, Phuket Resort Development Co Ltd Co Ltd, CPF Trading Co Ltd, Baan Cherng Talay, Soi Cherng Talay 14, Cherng Talay Police Station, Soi Cherng Talay 12, next to the Kasikornbank Cherng Talay branch, Soi Cherng Talay 10, Bank of Ayudhya Co Ltd, Soi Cherngtalay 8, Nang Somchit Chandee Apartments, Kanda Rattanapan Apartments, Cherng Talay Municipality, Phuket ST Co Ltd, Wat Cherng Talay and the offices of Cherng Talay Municipality.

The PEA offices apologised for any inconvenience caused by the power outages.

For more information about the power outages Srisoonthorn and Cherng Talay, people were asked to call the Thalang PEA at 076-386882 or the PEA national hotline 1129.

People with enquiries about the power outage in Cape Panwa were advised to call the PEA Phuket office at 076-210427-8.