The power outage on Yao Yai and Yao Noi is scheduled for next Wednesday (Nov 16), from 9am to 4.30pm. The outage will affect both islands, technically located in Koh Yao District of Phang Nga province.
The scheduled blackout on Koh Naka Yai in Pa Khlok Sub-District of Phuket province will be from 9am to 4.30pm on Thursday and Friday (Nov 17-18). The whole Naka Yai island will be affected
For more information about the power outages, people were asked to call the PEA at 076-386-883 and 076-386-882.
