Power outages to affect both Yao islands, Koh Naka

PHUKET: The Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA) has announced that the electricity supply will be temporarily shut off next week on Yao Yai, Yao Noi and Naka Yai Islands off the eastern coast of Phuket.

By The Phuket News

Sunday 13 November 2022, 09:47AM

The electricity supply will be temporarily shut off on Naka Yai. Image: PEA

The electricity supply will be temporarily shut off on Yao Yai and Yao Noi. Image: PEA

Both Koh Yao islands and Koh Naka Yai will be affected by power outages. Image: Google Maps

The power outage on Yao Yai and Yao Noi is scheduled for next Wednesday (Nov 16), from 9am to 4.30pm. The outage will affect both islands, technically located in Koh Yao District of Phang Nga province.

The scheduled blackout on Koh Naka Yai in Pa Khlok Sub-District of Phuket province will be from 9am to 4.30pm on Thursday and Friday (Nov 17-18). The whole Naka Yai island will be affected

For more information about the power outages, people were asked to call the PEA at 076-386-883 and 076-386-882.