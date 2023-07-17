Zonezi Properties
Power outages to affect Bang Tao, Pa Khlok

PHUKET: The Thalang branch of the Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA Thalang) has announced two separate power outages that will affect homes and businesses in Bang Tao and in Pa Khlok tomorrow (July 18).


By The Phuket News

Monday 17 July 2023 10:40 AM

The area along Soi Cherngtalay 16 to be affected by the power outage tomorrow (July 18). Image: PEA Thalang

The notice announcing the power outage to affect Soi Cherngtalay 16 tomorrow (July 18). Image: PEA Thalang

The area in Pa Khlok to be affected by the power outage tomorrow (July 18). Image: PEA Thalang

The notice announcing the power outage to affect Pa Khlok tomorrow (July 18). Image: PEA Thalang

The power outage in Bang Tao, Cherng Talay, from 9am to 4:30pm, will allow workers “to improve the low voltage distribution system”, the Thalang PEA said in its announcement.

The outage will also allow workers to move the transformer needed to supply "Stone Bitter Co Ltd", the announcement said.

The area to be affected was given in the notice as in front of the Hilton Garden Inn Phuket Bang Tao. 

However, the map of the area to be affected provided by PEA Thalang clearly showed that it is along Soi Cherng Talay 16, located behind the Boat Avenue shopping complex, that will be affeted.

The outage will start from just north of Sai Taan Housing estate and continue along the road to OCeanstone condominium.

The announcement made no mention of any adjoining areas to be affected by the outage.

Meanwhile, the power outage in Pa Khlok tomorrow, also from 9am to 4:30pm, will affect homes and businesses along the north side of Route 4027 (the Heroines Monument - Pa Khlok Road).

The outage is to allow repairs and maintenance to be carried out on the high-voltage system, Thalang PEA said.

The area to be affected by the outage will be from in front of Pakthong Transport Co Ltd to the  Baan Tha La market.

Among the locations listed as to be affected by the outage were: Kannika Village, Bang Pae House, Suchalee Project, Natthaphong Tractor Co Ltd, CP All Co Ltd., Jomthong Petroleum Co Ltd, Seven Star Property Co Ltd, Soi Na Yao, Lotus (Pa Khlok Branch), Soi Na Nuea, Pa Khlok Municipality Child Development Center, Supamas housing project, Pa Khlok Health Centre, Pa Khlok Post Office, Baan Sirarom Pa Khlok, the 7-Eleven Baan Phromphan branch, Baan Phromphan housing estate, Soi Lumsai, Quality Export Co Ltd, Ozone Project Co Ltd, Soi Lum Sai Villa, Phuket Elephant Sanctuary Co Ltd, Soi Baan Ploenchan Village 2, Phuket Fruit and Vegetable Co Ltd, Anasiri Village and Baan Pa Khlok.

In its announcements, PEA Thalang apologised for any inconvenience caused while the work is carried out.

For more information, people are advised to call the Thalang PEA office at 076-386882 or the PEA call centre 1129.

