Power outages to affect Bang Tao, Chalong and Patong

PHUKET: The Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA) has announced that the electricity supply will be temporarily shut off parts of Cherng Talay, Patong and Chalong tomorrow (Feb 22) as work is carried out on upgrading high-voltage cables.



By The Phuket News

Monday 21 February 2022, 02:56PM

The area in Patong to be affected by the power outage tomorrow (Feb 22). Image: PEA

The area in Bang Tao to be affected by the power outage tomorrow (Feb 22). Image: PEA

The power outage in Cherng Talay will be from 9am to 5pm.

The area to be affected by the power outage will be from Surin Beach to Moo 3, Cherng Talay, in Bang Tao, said the announcement.

The businesses and residences listed as to be affected by the power outage were given as Surin Beach area, the 7-Eleven Surin Beach branch, Family Mart Surin Beach branch, Surin Beach Water Renovation Plant, Manathai Hotel Surin Phuket, The Chava, Surin Suites, AM Surin Place apartments, Preecha Sitthichok Apartments, Surin Beach Co Ltd, Aman Cruises Co Ltd, Andaman Resort Co Ltd, Central Family Mart Co Ltd, Rintara Development Co Ltd, Surin Park Condominium Co Ltd, Amanpuri Project Phase 4, Bangtao Beach Project, Club Le Suang, Le Suang Apartments, P.P. Estate Co Ltd, The Aristo Condominium, The Kris Resort Phuket Co Ltd, Baan Chai Nam Hotel and Baan Ao Bang Tao.

PATONG

The power outage in Patong will be from 9am to 5pm.

The power outage will affect the east side of Rath-U-Thit 200 Pi Rd, from the “Khok Makham intersection” at Phra Barami Rd at the north end of the town, all the way down to Soi Charoensup, near the PEA Patong office.

CHALONG

The power outage in Chalong will be from 9am to 4:30pm.

The power outage will affect homes and businesses along Luang Phor Chuang Rd and Luang Phor Chaem Rd, located behind Wat Chalong), extending all the way to the “Country Home Market” located in front of the Phuket Country Home housing estate on Chao Fa East Rd.

In its announcements, the respective offices of the PEA apologised for any inconvenience caused while the work is carried out.

For more information about the power outages, people were directed to call the Thalang PEA at 066-0729803 or 076-386882, the Chalong PEA at 076-521099, the Patong PEA at 076-345574 (24 hours) or the main Phuket PEA office at 076-354379.