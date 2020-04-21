Power outages to affect areas near Mai Khao Beach

PHUKET: The Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA) has announced that the electricity supply will be temporarily shut off in parts of Baan Mai Khao, Thalang, on Thursday (Apr 23) as work is carried out on installing new lower-voltage cables.

construction

By The Phuket News

Wednesday 22 April 2020, 09:00AM

The area to the east of Soi Mai Khao 8 to be affected by a power outage on Thursday (Apr 23). Image: PEA

The area at the southern end of Mai Khao Rd to be affected by the power outage on Thursday (Apr 23). Image: PEA

The power outages were announced under two notices.

One notice marks that one power outage, from 9am to 4:30pm, will affect the east side "Mai Khao Rd" (which runs parallel to Mai Khao Beach) from the 7-Eleven at the end of Mai Khao Soi 8 northward to the Sky & Sea Restaurant Maikhao Beach and as far east to – but not including – Maikhao Beach Home. (See notice here.)

A second notice marks that another power outage, from 9am to midday, will affect areas to the east of "Mai Khao Rd", from in front 7-Eleven store at the intersection of the Rural Road that leads towards Mai Khao Soi 10. The affected area includes areas to the east side of Mai Khao Soi 10 as far north as – but not including – Soi Dog Foundation (see map above). (See notice here.)

In its announcements, the PEA apologised for any inconvenience caused while the work is carried out.

For more information call the PEA at 076-354379 or the PEA call centre 1129.