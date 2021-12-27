BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Power outages to affect areas in Pa Khlok, Thepkrasattri

PHUKET: The Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA) has announced that the electricity supply will be temporarily shut off in parts of Thepkrasattri and Pa Khlok tomorrow (Dec 28) as work is carried out on upgrading high-voltage cables.


By The Phuket News

Monday 27 December 2021, 02:53PM

Image: Thalang PEA

The area in Thepkrasattri to be affected by the power outage tomorrow. Image: Thalang PEA

Image: Thalang PEA

The area in Pa Khlok to be affected by the power outage tomorrow. Image: Thalang PEA

Both power outages will be from 9am to 4:30pm.

The area in Moo 1 Thepkrasattri to be affected by the power outage includes homes and businesses located along Soi Koh-Kiem 7, east of the Siam Driving School.

The area in Pa Khlok to be affected by the power outage is located just south of Mission Hills Golf Course, and includes Soi Wat Thasak, Khun Somnuk Shrimp Farm, Khun Somboon Shrimp Farm, and Paraguladum Shrimp Farm.

In its announcement, Thalang PEA apologised for any inconvenience caused while the work is carried out.

“If a person needs to use electricity for medical equipment in the power outage areas, notify the electricity authority. The PEA will speed up the work and supply electricity immediately,” Thalang PEA added.

For more information about the power outages, people were asked to call the Thalang PEA at  0660729803 or the Phuket PEA at 076-354379.

