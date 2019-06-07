PHUKET: The Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA) Thalang branch has announced that the electricity supply will be temporarily shut off in parts of Thalang tomorrow and Wednesday (June 11-12) as works are carried out on high-voltage cables.

construction

By The Phuket News

Monday 10 June 2019, 01:42PM

The expected affected area of the June 12 blackout. Image: Google Maps

The expected affected area of the June 11 blackout. Image: Google Maps

Tomorrow, the area affected will be along Ban Lipon - Lipon Bangkok Rd, through Soi Thungnakien until i-Leaf Town 2, and the east side of Thepkrasattri Rd just north of the Heroines Monument.

On Wednesday, the outage will affect rural road Route 4005 from Ban Laem Sai to Phuket Coastal Aquatic Animals Development Centre, located north of Mission Hills Golf Course.

In its announcement, the Thalang PEA apologised for any inconvenience caused.

For more information call the PEA on 076-386-880-2 or call centre 1129.