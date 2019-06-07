Tomorrow, the area affected will be along Ban Lipon - Lipon Bangkok Rd, through Soi Thungnakien until i-Leaf Town 2, and the east side of Thepkrasattri Rd just north of the Heroines Monument.
On Wednesday, the outage will affect rural road Route 4005 from Ban Laem Sai to Phuket Coastal Aquatic Animals Development Centre, located north of Mission Hills Golf Course.
In its announcement, the Thalang PEA apologised for any inconvenience caused.
For more information call the PEA on 076-386-880-2 or call centre 1129.
