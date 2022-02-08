Power outages for Sakhu, Laem Hin Pier and Coconut Island

PHUKET: The Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA) has announced that the electricity supply will be temporarily be cut off in parts of Sakhu tomorrow (Feb 9) and Koh Kaew on Thursday (Feb 10) as work is carried out on upgrading and moving high-voltage cables.

By The Phuket News

Tuesday 8 February 2022, 03:56PM

The areas to be impacted on Thursday (Feb 10) in Koh Kaew including Laem Hin Pier and Coconut Island. Image: Phuket PEA

The areas in Sakhu to be affected tomorrow (Feb 9). Image: Thalang PEA

The power outages for both locations will be from 9:00 am to 4:30pm on each respective day.

The area in Sakhu to be affected tomorrow is from Baan Saku Soi 6 to in front of the Malaiwana Residences including Sakhu Soi 6, Intuition Company Limited, Vista-Delma, Baan Naithon, NaiThonburi Beach Resort, THE KARA, Pullman Phuket Arcadia, Bodintharaburi Beach Resort Phuket, Naithon Condominium, Baan Naithon School, and Malaiwana.

On Thursday the power outage in Koh Kaew will affect the supply from Laem Hin Pier to Coconut Island and all people residing or working in these areas should expect to be impacted.

In its announcement, the PEA apologised for any inconvenience caused while the work is being carried out.

“If anyone needs to use electricity for medical equipment or emergencies in the areas affected by the outages then they are advised to contact the electricity authority,” the announcement said.

“The PEA will then do everything possible to expedite the work in an effort to return the electricity supply as soon as possible.

For more information about the power outage in the Sakhu area tomorrow people are advised to call Thalang PEA on 0660729803 or 076-386882.

For the outages affecting Laem Hin Pier and Coconut Island on Thursday people are advised to contact Phuket PEA on 076-354379.