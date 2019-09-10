Power outage to see areas in Chalong, Rawai and Karon without mains water supply

PHUKET: The Phuket Provincial Waterworks Authority (PWA) has announced that the mains water supply will be shut-off in parts of Chalong, Rawai and Karon on Thursday (Sept 12) due to a scheduled power outage in Chalong.

construction

By The Phuket News

Tuesday 10 September 2019, 03:33PM

A power outage on Thursday will see areas in Chalong, Rawai and Karon without mains water supply. Image: PWA

The power outage will temporarily stop water from being pumped from the water-production facility at the Khlong Kratha reservoir, the announcement explained. The power outage will see mains water supply from the reservoir shut off from 9am until 4:30pm, the PWA noted. Also, due to the power outage, the water bill payment office at the Khlong Kratha reservoir will be closed, the notice added. People are urged to collect any water they may require during the period beforehand. “We apologise for any inconvenience caused,” the PWA said. For more information, contact the Phuket PWA on 076-319173, 082-7901634 or 1662.