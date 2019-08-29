The mains water supply will affected from 9am to 4:30pm, the PWA said in its announcement.
The announcement did not specify which areas in Wichit will be affected, though the large subdistrict ranges as far as from the fringes of Kathu in the centre of the island to as far south as Kwang Rd bordering on Chalong and to the eastern tip of Cape Panwa.
People are urged to collect any water they may require during the period beforehand.
“We apologise for any inconvenience,” the PWA statement said.
For more information, contact the Phuket PWA on 076-319173, 082-790-1634 or 1662.
Sir Burr | 29 August 2019 - 17:19:37