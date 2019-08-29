Power outage to leave Wichit without mains water supply

PHUKET: A power outage in Kathu tomorrow (Aug 30) will leave all of Wichit with greatly diminished water pressure to the point that some areas will have no water supply at all, the Phuket Provincial Waterworks Authority (PWA) has announced.

construction

By The Phuket News

Thursday 29 August 2019, 01:32PM

The announcement did not specify which areas in Wichit will be affected, though the large subdistrict ranges as far as from the fringes of Kathu in the centre of the island to as far south as Kwang Rd bordering on Chalong and to the western tip of Cape Panwa. Image: PWA

The mains water supply will affected from 9am to 4:30pm, the PWA said in its announcement. The announcement did not specify which areas in Wichit will be affected, though the large subdistrict ranges as far as from the fringes of Kathu in the centre of the island to as far south as Kwang Rd bordering on Chalong and to the eastern tip of Cape Panwa. People are urged to collect any water they may require during the period beforehand. “We apologise for any inconvenience,” the PWA statement said. For more information, contact the Phuket PWA on 076-319173, 082-790-1634 or 1662.