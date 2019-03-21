PHUKET: The power outage in Cherng Talay tomorrow (Mar 22) will leave Cherng Talay, Kamala and Srisoonthorn without mains water supply, the Phuket Waterworks Authority (PWA) has announced.

By The Phuket News

Thursday 21 March 2019, 01:03PM

Cherng Talay, Kamala and Srisoonthorn will be affected by water and power supply outages tomorrow (Mar 22). Image: PWA

The scheduled blackout tomorrow will be from 9am to 4:30pm and affect all homes and businesses from Cherng Talay Police Station to the SuperCheap store along the Baan Don-Cherng Talay Rd.

The power outage was scheduled to allow works to be carried out on installing new high-voltage power cables, the Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA) Thalang office explained in its announcement. (See story here.)

“Tbe power outages by the PEA is the reason for the water supply shortages and will cause water pressure to be low or completely shut off during this time,” the PWA has now announced.

Areas to be affected by the mains water supply outage, also from 9am to 4:30pm, are Cherng Talay, Kamala and Srisoonthorn, the PWA said.

“People in affected areas are advised to collect any water required beforehand. It is expected that the water may have some discolouration once the supply is back to normal,” the PWA announcement added. (See notice here.)

The PWA apologised for an inconvenience caused.

For more information, call the PWA on 076-319173, 082-7901634 or the PWA Call Centre on 1662.