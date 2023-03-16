British International School, Phuket
Power outage to hit Wichit today following last minute warning

PHUKET: The Phuket branch of the Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA) has announced a power outage that will affect residents and businesses along Ao Yon – Khao Khad Rd today (Mar 16).


By The Phuket News

Thursday 16 March 2023, 07:00AM

A map showing the area to be affected by the power outage on Mar 16. Image: PEA Phuket

The notice announcing the area to be affected by the power outage on Mar 16 (posted at 10.20pm on Mar 15). Image: PEA Phuket

The power outage, from 9am to 4:30pm, was announced by PEA in an a last minute Facebook publication posted at 10pm yesterday (Mar 15).

According to the announcement, the power supply will be temporary suspended to allow maintenance and repairs on the high-voltage distribution system in the northern part of Cape Panwa.

The area to be affected is given along Ao Yon – Khao Khad Rd from Soi Baan Borae all way down to Lom Nuea by the Beach Bar. Both sides of the road to Ao Yon are to be affect as well as Pracha Ruamjai Rd and the whole length of Soi Baan Borae (Muang Thong – Ao Yon Rd) from Sakdidet Rd to Khlong Mudong.

Laguna Phuket 2023

Phuket PEA apologised for any inconvenience caused by the power outage

People with enquiries about the power outage have been invited to call the office at 076-354379 or the PEA hotline 1129.



