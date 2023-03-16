The power outage, from 9am to 4:30pm, was announced by PEA in an a last minute Facebook publication posted at 10pm yesterday (Mar 15).
According to the announcement, the power supply will be temporary suspended to allow maintenance and repairs on the high-voltage distribution system in the northern part of Cape Panwa.
The area to be affected is given along Ao Yon – Khao Khad Rd from Soi Baan Borae all way down to Lom Nuea by the Beach Bar. Both sides of the road to Ao Yon are to be affect as well as Pracha Ruamjai Rd and the whole length of Soi Baan Borae (Muang Thong – Ao Yon Rd) from Sakdidet Rd to Khlong Mudong.
Phuket PEA apologised for any inconvenience caused by the power outage
People with enquiries about the power outage have been invited to call the office at 076-354379 or the PEA hotline 1129.
Be the first to comment.