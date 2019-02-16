Power outage to hit main areas near Heroines Monument

PHUKET: The Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA) Thalang office has announced that the electricity supply will be temporarily shut off in parts of Thalang on Wednesday (Feb 20) as works are carried out on installing new high-voltage power cables.



By The Phuket News

Sunday 17 February 2019, 10:00AM

Areas to be affected by the power outage, from 9am to 4:30pm, are along Thepkrasattri Rd from the Thalang PEA office to Soi Lak Muean, and from the Heroines Monument to Fakthong Transport Phuket in Srisoonthorn. The areas to be affected include the Family Mart at Mitthrapab school, Phuket Thanee Village, the market at Baan Tha Ruea, Royal Gems Phuket Pavilion and the sidestreet that continues to the Thalang National Museum, The Wish housing estate, and Baan Tha Ruea SuperCheap. In its announcement, the Thalang PEA apologised for any inconvenience caused while the work is carried out. For more information call the PEA at 076-386880-2 or the PEA call centre at 1129.