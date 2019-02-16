Areas to be affected by the power outage, from 9am to 4:30pm, are along Thepkrasattri Rd from the Thalang PEA office to Soi Lak Muean, and from the Heroines Monument to Fakthong Transport Phuket in Srisoonthorn.
The areas to be affected include the Family Mart at Mitthrapab school, Phuket Thanee Village, the market at Baan Tha Ruea, Royal Gems Phuket Pavilion and the sidestreet that continues to the Thalang National Museum, The Wish housing estate, and Baan Tha Ruea SuperCheap.
In its announcement, the Thalang PEA apologised for any inconvenience caused while the work is carried out.
For more information call the PEA at 076-386880-2 or the PEA call centre at 1129.
