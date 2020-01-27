THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Power outage to hit Mai Khao

PHUKET: The Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA) office has announced that the electricity supply will be temporarily shut off in parts of Mai Khao on Thursday (Jan 30) as work is carried out on installing new high-voltage cables.

construction
By The Phuket News

Monday 27 January 2020, 09:03AM

The power outage will affect the whole northern tip of the island. Image: PEA / Google Maps

The area to be affected by the power outage, from 9am to 4:30pm, are along both sides of Thepkasattri Rd from the Sarasin Bridge to Baan Kor En, including Baan Tha Chatchai, Baan Had Saikaew, The office of Mai Khao Tambon Administration Organisation (OrBorTor), Region 8 Police headquarters, Soi Maliwan, Baan Hin Lukdiew, Baan Suan Maphrao, Baan Danyid, Baan Yid, Baan Kuan Haroy and Baan Koh En.

In its announcement, the Thalang PEA apologised for any inconvenience caused while the work is carried out.

For more information call the PEA at 076-386880-2 or call centre 1129.

Phuket community
‘Thailand’s tourism industry doomed if we don’t embrace nature’, Bensley tells TTF 2020

Christy and her view of the (mans) world. Always good for bursting into laughter.Apart from that not...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: The necessity of want

A good start would be not to build more hotels and guesthouses than the sewage plants can digest....(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: The necessity of want

Russians, Chinese and Indians, the main nationalities that now come to Phuket don't care about &...(Read More)

Chinese New Year sparks full alert for coronavirus

Pascale, more staggering is that you counted them.... get a life... add some content....(Read More)

Four injured in Patong Hill car collision

Thai have to drive more careful and slower. They always drive faster than they can think....(Read More)

Death toll hits 56 as Xi declares virus a ‘grave’ threat

Well, with now more than 60 million people locked down in China, Phuket airport chief not has any lo...(Read More)

Anti-drugs chief apologises for selling car with ya ba inside

This is great weekend reading/tv fun. Saw it on foreign tv channels as well. Advice to ONCB secretar...(Read More)

New ya ba 'brand' detected in North

Great raid. Look forward to read article, including photos, (with a few generals will be ok) that ...(Read More)

Chinese New Year sparks full alert for coronavirus

First the water shortages and now the new virus. K's beautiful ideal world is piece by piece br...(Read More)

Four injured in Patong Hill car collision

For a save way with a Tunnel to Patong. Ps seen many motorists cars and bikers not to slows down bef...(Read More)

 

