Power outage to hit Mai Khao

PHUKET: The Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA) office has announced that the electricity supply will be temporarily shut off in parts of Mai Khao on Thursday (Jan 30) as work is carried out on installing new high-voltage cables.

construction

By The Phuket News

Monday 27 January 2020, 09:03AM

The power outage will affect the whole northern tip of the island. Image: PEA / Google Maps

The area to be affected by the power outage, from 9am to 4:30pm, are along both sides of Thepkasattri Rd from the Sarasin Bridge to Baan Kor En, including Baan Tha Chatchai, Baan Had Saikaew, The office of Mai Khao Tambon Administration Organisation (OrBorTor), Region 8 Police headquarters, Soi Maliwan, Baan Hin Lukdiew, Baan Suan Maphrao, Baan Danyid, Baan Yid, Baan Kuan Haroy and Baan Koh En. In its announcement, the Thalang PEA apologised for any inconvenience caused while the work is carried out. For more information call the PEA at 076-386880-2 or call centre 1129.