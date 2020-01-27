The area to be affected by the power outage, from 9am to 4:30pm, are along both sides of Thepkasattri Rd from the Sarasin Bridge to Baan Kor En, including Baan Tha Chatchai, Baan Had Saikaew, The office of Mai Khao Tambon Administration Organisation (OrBorTor), Region 8 Police headquarters, Soi Maliwan, Baan Hin Lukdiew, Baan Suan Maphrao, Baan Danyid, Baan Yid, Baan Kuan Haroy and Baan Koh En.
In its announcement, the Thalang PEA apologised for any inconvenience caused while the work is carried out.
For more information call the PEA at 076-386880-2 or call centre 1129.
Be the first to comment.