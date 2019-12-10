Kata Rocks
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Phuket Live 89.5
Where to Eat
Login | Create Account
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Power outage to hit Laguna area

Power outage to hit Laguna area

PHUKET: The Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA) has announced that the electricity supply will be temporarily shut off in parts of Cherng Talay on Wednesday (Dec 11) as work is carried out on installing new high-voltage cables.


By The Phuket News

Tuesday 10 December 2019, 09:43AM

The PEA's map of the affected area. Image: PEA / Google Maps

The PEA's map of the affected area. Image: PEA / Google Maps

The PEA notice warning of the power outage. Image: PEA

The PEA notice warning of the power outage. Image: PEA

The PEA notice warning of the power outage. Image: PEA

The PEA notice warning of the power outage. Image: PEA

« »

The areas to be affected by the power outage, from 9am to 4:30 pm, are along Route 4018 from Soi Kok Tanod 2 to Laguna Village, and along both sides of the road heading south into the Laguna area.

According to the map of the affected area provided by the PEA, several housing developments within the Laguna area will be affected, including Laguna Links Private Pool Villa, Laguna Grande Residences and Laguna TownHomes.

In its announcement, the PEA apologised for any inconvenience caused while the work is carried out.

For more information call the PEA at 076-354379 or call centre 1129.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

CanCham to launch Thailand South Chapter in Phuket
Phuket hospital admits fault in baby finger-cutting, to provide free corrective surgery, compensation
Search for missing kayak couple enters Day 4
Underpass concrete falls! Missing kayakers! 23rd dead baby dugong! || December 9
B10bn lottery prizes 'unclaimed'
Phuket's tourism woes made clear to parliamentary committee
Missing kayaking couple: ‘We must not lose hope,’ says Vice Governor
Phuket sets for ‘Constitution Day’ public holiday
American flees Phuket after dislocating Thai partner’s jaw in jealous rage
Rusisan tourist arrivals hit 1mn, overall arrivals reach 32.51mn
Search area expanded in hunt for couple missing on kayak off Phuket
Phuket navy base to 'monitor' Myanmar sub in Andaman
Poor rating for Prayut after six months in office: Poll
Tesco reviews options to sell operations in Thailand, Malaysia
Brit sailor adrift on stricken yacht rescued off Koh Lipe

 

Phuket community
Sticky rice vendor killed as motorbike struck by drunk pickup driver

Sadly another fatal road accident in our little village. We see cars and trucks daily, hurtling thro...(Read More)

Missing kayaking couple: ‘We must not lose hope,’ says Vice Governor

As we ( the Yachting community) knew the current is there very strong always N to S up to 2-3 knots ...(Read More)

Motorists asked to ‘drive carefully’ as concrete sheets fall from Chalong Underpass walls

Which Phuket thai Authority is responsible for damage to my car due to 'falling off' panels ...(Read More)

Government calls on volunteers to battle plastic trash crisis

When thai Government feels Thailand is in a plastic trash crisis, than send during weekends Official...(Read More)

Poor rating for Prayut after six months in office: Poll

* gerimental = regimental....(Read More)

Poor rating for Prayut after six months in office: Poll

Army personal, 'grown up' gerimental in barracks, poor educated, are at old age not mentally...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Safer drivers on the horizon

Yes, it is a big joke. The only 'enforcement' will some day happening during one of the famo...(Read More)

Phuket, Chon Buri minimum wage to rise B6, from Jan 1

That will surely turn the economy round, and extra 30 baht per week to be spent....(Read More)

Search area expanded in hunt for couple missing on kayak off Phuket

A group of 4 kayaks only? And they did not stick together in for them strange waters? Why a part o...(Read More)

Phuket navy base to 'monitor' Myanmar sub in Andaman

The model, with a displacement of 3,000 tonnes, is well known for its quiet operation. The sub can b...(Read More)

 

SKYPARK
CIBS 2020 - The 25th China (Shanghai) International Boat Show
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
HeadStart International School Phuket
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
MYLANDS
Thanyapura Football
JW Marriott Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
La Boucherie
Diamond Resort Phuket
Thai Residential
SPARTAN INTERNATIONAL
Thailand Health and Fitness Expo 2020