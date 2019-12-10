The areas to be affected by the power outage, from 9am to 4:30 pm, are along Route 4018 from Soi Kok Tanod 2 to Laguna Village, and along both sides of the road heading south into the Laguna area.
According to the map of the affected area provided by the PEA, several housing developments within the Laguna area will be affected, including Laguna Links Private Pool Villa, Laguna Grande Residences and Laguna TownHomes.
In its announcement, the PEA apologised for any inconvenience caused while the work is carried out.
For more information call the PEA at 076-354379 or call centre 1129.
