Power outage to hit Laguna area

PHUKET: The Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA) has announced that the electricity supply will be temporarily shut off in parts of Cherng Talay on Wednesday (Dec 11) as work is carried out on installing new high-voltage cables.



By The Phuket News

Tuesday 10 December 2019, 09:43AM

The areas to be affected by the power outage, from 9am to 4:30 pm, are along Route 4018 from Soi Kok Tanod 2 to Laguna Village, and along both sides of the road heading south into the Laguna area.

According to the map of the affected area provided by the PEA, several housing developments within the Laguna area will be affected, including Laguna Links Private Pool Villa, Laguna Grande Residences and Laguna TownHomes.

In its announcement, the PEA apologised for any inconvenience caused while the work is carried out.

For more information call the PEA at 076-354379 or call centre 1129.