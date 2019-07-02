PHUKET: The Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA) Thalang branch has announced that the electricity supply will be temporarily shut off in parts of Cherng Talay on Wednesday (July 3) as work is carried out on high voltage power cables.

construction

By The Phuket News

Tuesday 2 July 2019, 01:13PM

The areas to be affected by the power outage, from 9am to 4:30pm, are along Srisoonthorn Rd from the Bang Jo intersection until Cherng Talay Night Market (opposite Cherng Talay Police Station), and along Soi Cherng Talay 16 until Outrigger Laguna Phuket Beach Resort.

The affected area includes Cherng Talay Police Station and Boat Avenue, but does not include Bang Jo Village, Baan Suan Yoo Charoen, Cherng Talay PTT gas station, or Soi Cherng Talay 2, according to the PEA.

In its announcement, the Thalang PEA apologised for any inconvenience caused.

For more information call the PEA on 076-386-880-2 or call centre 1129.