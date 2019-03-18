THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Power outage to hit Cherng Talay

PHUKET: The Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA) Thalang office has announced that the electricity supply will be shut off in Cherng Talaya on Friday (Mar 22) as works are carried out on installing new high-voltage power cables.

construction
By The Phuket News

Monday 18 March 2019, 03:16PM

The blackout will affect major areas in Cherng Talay this Friday (Mar 22). photo: The Phuket News / file

The scheduled blackout, from 9am to 4:30pm, will affect homes and businesses along the southern side of Srisoonthorn Rd from Soi Cherng Talay 1 to the Lim Tai Su Chinese Shrine.

The affected area includes the Cherng Talay Health Promoting Hospital, the Siam Commercial Bank Cherng Talay branch, the Government Savings Bank Cherng Talay Branch, the 7-Eleven Cherng Talay Branch, Soi Cherng Thale 3, the Sam Ong Hoo Chinese Shrine (also just called the “Cherng Talay Shrine”), Cheng Talay Market and the Lim Tai Su Shrine.

In its announcement, the Thalang PEA apologised for any inconvenience caused while the work is carried out.

For more information about the scheduled blackout call 076-386880-2 or the PEA call center on 1129.

 

 

