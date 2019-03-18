The scheduled blackout, from 9am to 4:30pm, will affect homes and businesses along the southern side of Srisoonthorn Rd from Soi Cherng Talay 1 to the Lim Tai Su Chinese Shrine.
The affected area includes the Cherng Talay Health Promoting Hospital, the Siam Commercial Bank Cherng Talay branch, the Government Savings Bank Cherng Talay Branch, the 7-Eleven Cherng Talay Branch, Soi Cherng Thale 3, the Sam Ong Hoo Chinese Shrine (also just called the “Cherng Talay Shrine”), Cheng Talay Market and the Lim Tai Su Shrine.
In its announcement, the Thalang PEA apologised for any inconvenience caused while the work is carried out.
For more information about the scheduled blackout call 076-386880-2 or the PEA call center on 1129.
