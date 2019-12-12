The areas to be affected by the power outage, from 9am to 4:30 pm, are along Soi Nai Yang 16/1 and Soi Kru Han, the neighbourhood to the south of Phuket International Airport, and along the both sides of Thepkrasattri Rd, from intersection with the road that runs parallel to the airport runway (Route 4031) to Blue Canyon Country Club.
In its announcement, the PEA apologised for any inconvenience caused while the work is carried out.
For more information call the PEA at 076-354379 or call centre 1129.
