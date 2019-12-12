Power outage to hit area near Phuket airport

PHUKET: The Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA) has announced that the electricity supply will be temporarily shut off in parts of Sakoo and Mai Khao tomorrow (Dec 13) while work is carried out on installing new high-voltage cables.



By The Phuket News

Thursday 12 December 2019, 04:55PM

The area along Thepkrasattri Rd to be affected by the power outage tomorrow (Dec 13). Image: PEA / Google Maps

The area south of Phuket airport to be affected by the power outage tomorrow (Dec 13). Image: PEA / Google Maps

The areas to be affected by the power outage, from 9am to 4:30 pm, are along Soi Nai Yang 16/1 and Soi Kru Han, the neighbourhood to the south of Phuket International Airport, and along the both sides of Thepkrasattri Rd, from intersection with the road that runs parallel to the airport runway (Route 4031) to Blue Canyon Country Club.

In its announcement, the PEA apologised for any inconvenience caused while the work is carried out.

For more information call the PEA at 076-354379 or call centre 1129.