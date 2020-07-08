The areas to be affected by the power outage, from 9am to 5pm, are along Phra Baramee Rd, from the Phra Pun Thao Gong Shrine (Tiger Shrine) on Patong Hill to Wat Suwankhiriwong (Wat Patong).
Other areas to be affected, from 9am to 10am and from 4pm to 5pm, are along Phra Baramee Rd, from Wat Patong to the intersection to Rat-U-Thit 200 Pi Rd.
In its announcement, the PEA apologised for any inconvenience caused while the work is carried out.
For more information call the Phuket PEA office at 076-354379 or the PEA call centre 1129.
