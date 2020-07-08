Power outage to affects parts of Patong

PHUKET: The Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA) has announced that the electricity supply will be temporarily shut off in parts of Patong tomorrow (July 9) as work is carried out on installing new high-voltage cables.

construction

By The Phuket News

Wednesday 8 July 2020, 10:33AM

The power outage will affect businesses and residences along Phra Baramee Rd tomorrow (July 9). Image: PEA

The power outage will affect businesses and residences along Phra Baramee Rd tomorrow (July 9). Photo: PEA

The areas to be affected by the power outage, from 9am to 5pm, are along Phra Baramee Rd, from the Phra Pun Thao Gong Shrine (Tiger Shrine) on Patong Hill to Wat Suwankhiriwong (Wat Patong).

Other areas to be affected, from 9am to 10am and from 4pm to 5pm, are along Phra Baramee Rd, from Wat Patong to the intersection to Rat-U-Thit 200 Pi Rd.

In its announcement, the PEA apologised for any inconvenience caused while the work is carried out.

For more information call the Phuket PEA office at 076-354379 or the PEA call centre 1129.