Tengoku British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Power outage to affect Wiset Rd in Rawai

Power outage to affect Wiset Rd in Rawai

PHUKET: The Chalong branch of the Phuket Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA) has announced that the electricity supply will be temporarily shut off in a part of Rawai on Monday (Sept 26) as work is carried out on high-voltage cables.

construction
By The Phuket News

Sunday 25 September 2022, 11:54AM

The notice as posted by Rawai Municipality. Image: Rawai Municipality Facebook

The notice as posted by Rawai Municipality. Image: Rawai Municipality Facebook

The announcement was posted on Rawai Municipality Facebook page as a photo of a printed document bearing the PEA logo and signed by Tawat Kongsub of PEA Chalong.

The area to be affected by the power outage, from 9am to 4:30pm, is along the west side of Wiset Rd from Saiyuan Intersection to Soi Sanya Khun Thorn plus Soi Wisetsuk 2. A map of the outage area provided this time.

In its announcement, the PEA apologised for any inconvenience and asked people to not conduct any work on electrical supply systems while the outage is in effect as the power supply may be switched back on earlier than the scheduled time of 4:30pm.

Phuket Property

For more information about the power outage people are advised to call the Chalong PEA at 076-521099 or the PEA hotline at 1129.

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

North Korea fires ballistic missile, Seoul says
Industry chiefs applaud staged return to business as usual
Phuket Opinion: Stopping the sprawl
Woman injured in single-vehicle motorcycle accident in Kamala
Sumatra quake felt in southern Thailand
Chiang Mai Zoo refutes charges of neglect
Phuket ready to expand Surakul to host 2025 SEA Games opening
Water supply outages to affect areas in Mai Khao, Wichit
Tourists in trouble in Patong surf, saved by parasailing operators
Phuket sees 4mn foreign tourists
Phuket residents fight to stave off seven-story hotel in quiet street
Officials silent on Phuket police review
Phuket seeks to shift from tourism to new revenue areas
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Government lifting state of emergency and dissolve Centre for COVID-19 - Oct 01 || September 23
Slippery road blamed for motorcyclist’s death in Phuket

 

Phuket community
Phuket Opinion: Stopping the sprawl

amen to that..lol....let make a tunnel from katu to patong first though......(Read More)

Phuket residents fight to stave off seven-story hotel in quiet street

I can imagine there is a secret plan to widen the access road to demolish houses located direct alon...(Read More)

Sumatra quake felt in southern Thailand

No JohnC, the 2 Thai Tsunami buoys are not working. The Navy will make them operational when the sea...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Stopping the sprawl

Show me 1 Thai law or regulation what is found not lacking. It is almost or they do make them that w...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Stopping the sprawl

Great Opinion piece. Well, as a large percentage of Phuket legal- and illegal hotels are still close...(Read More)

Chiang Mai Zoo refutes charges of neglect

Once you visited a Thai Zoo you ask yourself what kind of 'Animals' actually take care of th...(Read More)

Sumatra quake felt in southern Thailand

So no tsunami warnings at all. Are the buoys out there all currently working again?...(Read More)

Phuket residents fight to stave off seven-story hotel in quiet street

Cap, couldn't agree more. MaAnn even issued a threat of being sued by the hotel developer! The E...(Read More)

Chiang Mai Zoo refutes charges of neglect

The twitter identity was not revealed to protect that person from the typical reactions of those acc...(Read More)

Woman injured in single-vehicle motorcycle accident in Kamala

LOL. You couldn't make these things up even if you tried. Not only do Phuket motorbikes drive in...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Subscribe to The Phuket News
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Thai Residential
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
HeadStart International School Phuket
QSI International School Phuket
Blue Tree Phuket
Fastship Phuket
Devas Lounge
Sinea Phuket
BDO Phuket
CBRE Phuket
Brightview Center

 