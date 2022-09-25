Power outage to affect Wiset Rd in Rawai

PHUKET: The Chalong branch of the Phuket Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA) has announced that the electricity supply will be temporarily shut off in a part of Rawai on Monday (Sept 26) as work is carried out on high-voltage cables.

construction

By The Phuket News

Sunday 25 September 2022, 11:54AM

The notice as posted by Rawai Municipality. Image: Rawai Municipality Facebook

The announcement was posted on Rawai Municipality Facebook page as a photo of a printed document bearing the PEA logo and signed by Tawat Kongsub of PEA Chalong. The area to be affected by the power outage, from 9am to 4:30pm, is along the west side of Wiset Rd from Saiyuan Intersection to Soi Sanya Khun Thorn plus Soi Wisetsuk 2. A map of the outage area provided this time. In its announcement, the PEA apologised for any inconvenience and asked people to not conduct any work on electrical supply systems while the outage is in effect as the power supply may be switched back on earlier than the scheduled time of 4:30pm. For more information about the power outage people are advised to call the Chalong PEA at 076-521099 or the PEA hotline at 1129.